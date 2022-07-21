SANUWAVE® Business Update – June 2022

Estimated June Revenue Increase of 75% Year Over Year

Sales Funnel Increases 9% and System Trials Increases 5% Month Over Month

SUWANEE, GA, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On July 14, 2022, SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTC: PINK: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, provided an update on June’s sales funnel, system trials, and initial estimates of revenue as compared to the year prior.

SANUWAVE is excited to announce funnel, trial, and estimated revenue increases for the month of June.
To provide readers with the most accurate update, SANUWAVE has defined some key terms…

  • Sales Funneldefined as opportunities the direct sales team is pursuing to close in the next six months

  • System Trialssingle 60-day assessments underway for evaluating purchase

  • Estimated Revenue – SANUWAVE’s initial close of the monthly revenue, this is unaudited and subject to change as the final closing of the monthly income statement occurs

In June, the sales funnel increased 9% to $23.0 million, while system trials increased 5%, bringing the total number of active trials to 109. The estimated revenue for June has also increased to 75% year over year due to an increase in recurring revenue and conversions from evaluations.

These increases provide excellent visibility on the progression of revenue for the second quarter and will be monitored closely as the sales team attempts to convert evaluations to closed deals. SANUWAVE notes that they do expect volatility in these numbers throughout the year but are committed to sharing the data monthly throughout 2022.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopaedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

CONTACT: 
Kevin Richardson
CEO SANUWAVE
Kevin.Richardson@SANUWAVE.com


