Santos off committees — for now

Rep. George Santos resigned from his House committee seats amid increased legal scrutiny about his campaign finances and an ethics complaint. The prices of some Super Bowl snacks will cost less this year. And scientists are trying to resurrect an extinct bird.

Santos quits committee seats amid calls for his resignation

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos resigned from his House committee seats Tuesday as pressure mounts for him to step down from Congress. But Santos – who has defied criticism and pledged to serve his term despite admitting that he lied about his background – indicated recusing himself from committees may be a temporary move and that he would return to his positions once his legal and ethical reviews resolve. His resignation from the House Small Business and Science, Space and Technology committees comes a day after he had a meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Read more about Santos' decision.

What we know: Companies linked to embattled congressman George Santos draw scrutiny.

FBI searched Biden's former DC office after first document discovery

The FBI searched President Joe Biden's former Washington, D.C., office after the president's lawyers initially alerted the National Archives about the discovery of classified documents at the location, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. No search warrant was issued in connection with the previously undisclosed action, which involved the consent of the president's legal team, said a source who is not authorized to comment publicly on the investigation. The search was conducted in November after lawyers discovered an initial batch of documents at the think tank office that Biden used after serving as vice president. It was not immediately clear whether additional documents were recovered at the time. Read more.

More politics updates: Trump invokes Fifth repeatedly in deposition video.

Severe winter storm thwarts travel

Winter storm warnings and weather advisories stretched from Texas to New York on Tuesday as snow, sleet and freezing rain snarled air traffic and brought havoc to roadways. More than 50 million Americans were under some sort of winter weather warning or watch Tuesday. Almost 3,000 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were delayed or canceled before 10:30 a.m. In Texas, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field issued ground stops Tuesday morning because of snow and ice. See the latest weather updates.

Wintery weather hit the Oklahoma City area on Monday.

Super Bowl foods may be cheaper this year

Although inflation has driven up prices for at-home food by 11.8% over the past year, some Super Bowl party staples like chicken wings and guacamole will cost less this year, according to a new report from Wells Fargo. The report shows a decline in price for foods like chicken wings means the grocery bill for this year's game should cost less than last year for savvy shoppers. “The last two years have been a real shock to a lot of people, but we're starting to see a lot of things start working in our favor again," said Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo's chief agricultural economist. Conversely, the report says goods such as beer, chips and soda are more expensive this year. Read more on the prices of Super Bowl favorites.

'Egg-scuse me, this carton is how much?' Here's why egg prices are soaring across the U.S.

Scientists are trying to resurrect the dodo

Genetic engineering company Colossal wants to bring the dodo back to life. “The dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we – people – made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat," said Beth Shapiro, lead paleogeneticist and a member of Colossal's scientific advisory board. The last dodo was killed in 1681, according to Britannica.com. Colossal said it is creating an Avian Genomics Group to bring back the dodo and other extinct bird species "through genetic rescue techniques and its de-extinction toolkit." Read more about Colossal's efforts to resurrect extinct species.

More on Colossal: Scientists are trying to bring back the Tasmanian tiger nearly a century after extinction.

Paleogeneticist Beth Shapiro, at left, and Ben Lamm, co-founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, with an image of the dodo, an extinct bird that Colossal has announced it hopes to bring back with its biotech and genetic technology.

