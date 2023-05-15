Santiago Ponzinibbio impressed by UFC champ Leon Edwards’ evolution, picks him to beat Colby Covington

Leon Edwards has impressed many in his most recent performances, and that includes fellow UFC welterweight and UFC Español commentator Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Edwards, the current champion of the UFC’s 170-pound division, is expected to defend his title for the second time later this year against long-time contender Colby Covington. Although a tough task, Ponzinibbio (29-7 MMA, 11-6 UFC) sees Edwards retaining his belt and beating Covington.

“I like Edwards, and I think I’ll go with him,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “He’s had very good evolution. He’s got good reach. It’s a southpaw fight. He has a good kicking game. He showed that against Kamaru (Usman). He’s got good hands and a very good defense. He improved a lot on the grappling. I see him very complete, and I pick him to be the favorite.”

Although the fight between Edwards and Covington might be competitive to most on paper, many questioned the UFC’s decision to give Covington another title shot even after not fighting for over a year.

Ponzinibbio agrees with the critics and thinks Belal Muhammad was much more deserving of the opportunity.

“It doesn’t make a difference what I think the company should do, but I think it’s wrong,” Ponzinibbio said. “It’s wrong because Colby Covington is a fighter who turns down many fights, always. Even when he was here (at American Top Team).

“He rejects a bunch of fights and fights whenever he wants to, and I believe there are fighters who are doing more and have more merit.”

