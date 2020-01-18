Santiago Formula E: last-lap pass gives BMW's Guenther first win
BMW Andretti's Maximilian Guenther won a breathless Santiago E-Prix ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa with a last-lap move as the DS Techeetah driver battled battery temperature issues.
Guenther, who lost a maiden podium at the season-opening Saudi Arabia double-header for overtaking under the safety car, claimed his first FE win, with polesitter and longtime leader Mitch Evans rounding out the podium.
At the start, Evans held the lead off the line at a sweltering Park O'Higgins in the Chilean capital, while Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein forced his way by Guenther - who had started second - on the tight off-track approach to Turn 2, which the field cut en masse throughout the race.
Most of the action in the early stages happened in the pack well behind the leaders, as Evans marshalled his lead up front.
The Jaguar driver went for an aggressive early attack-mode strategy, taking his first activation on lap eight of what became a 40-lap race.
He used his second activation five laps later and although he held the lead of the majority of the race, he was vulnerable to attack from behind as his rivals cycled through to take their time in the higher power mode.
Guenther used his second 235kW attack mode to move back ahead of Werhlein, and he then attacked Evans at the start of lap 19, although that move was rebuffed.
But later on that tour, Guenther swept around the outside of the blind, rapid left of Turn 9 to take the lead.
Behind the leading pair, da Costa and his team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne were making their way up from 10th and 11th on the grid, muscling their way by feuding rivals - including Venturi pair Edoardo Mortara and Felipe Massa, who clashed at the Turn 10 hairpin on lap 15.
Vergne closed in and got ahead of Wehrlein to run third approaching the race's final quarter, but damage he had picked up in the rough early exchanges came back to haunt him as his left-front wheel cover began to rub heavily on his tyre - eventually breaking loose and deflating the tyre.
That dropped Vergne to fifth behind da Costa and Wehrlein, but he was later forced to come into the pits and retire due the damage he had sustained.
Up front, Guenther had pulled a significant two-second gap over Evans, who rapidly came under pressure from da Costa, with the former BMW driver getting by with another sweep around the outside into Turn 9 on lap 34.
Da Costa immediately set about demolishing Guenther's lead and they ran nose to tail from the start of lap 37.
Towards the end of that tour, da Costa dived to the inside of Turn 10 and biffed his rival wide to take the lead.
It briefly looked as if that would settle the result, but da Costa was suddenly informed he needed to watch his battery temperatures in the dying laps, which gave Guenther the chance to retake first.
Da Costa rebuffed a forceful move from Guenther at Turn 1 on lap 39, but on the final tour Guenther was able to drive around the outside on the run to Turn 9 and swept in the lead at the death, shooting clear to win by 2.067s.
Evans was beaten to the line by Nyck de Vries, but the Mercedes driver was immediately dropped back to fifth due to a five-second penalty he had been handed for a so far unspecified technical infraction.
De Vries dropped down the order from eighth on the grid but fought his way back into contention, although his penalty left him behind Wehrlein in the provisional result.
Stoffel Vandoorne was classified sixth after a similarly up-and-down race to his team-mate de Vries, with Audi's Lucas di Grassi taking seventh having started 22nd after his qualifying issues.
James Calado was eighth ahead of Massa, with Sam Bird boosted up to 10th by immediate post-race penalties for Daniel Abt (eventually 14th) and Buemi (13th).
Unlikely superpole star Oliver Turvey ran with the leaders early-on, but the British driver was eventually shuffled back to 12th.
Seven drivers - including Vergne - were not classified, with Jerome D'Ambrosio and Brendon Hartley stopping in the pits late on.
Mortara did likewise, but his retirement was as a result of damage picked up in a clash with da Costa.
Andre Lotterer was running at the flag but was 12 laps down for most of the race after an early clash with Alexander Sims.
Shortly after this clash, Sims - erstwhile championship leader - stopped on-track after hitting the wall and breaking his driveshaft.
Neel Jani also retired in the pits following the early melee at the lower end of the order that also involved Lotterer and Sims.
Result - 40 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Max Guenther
BMW
BMW
46m11.511s
2
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS Techeetah
DS
2.067s
3
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
5.119s
4
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra
Mahindra
7.050s
5
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes
Mercedes
9.883s
6
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes
Mercedes
11.237s
7
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
14.437s
8
James Calado
Jaguar
Jaguar
18.255s
9
Felipe Massa
Venturi
Mercedes
20.430s
10
Sam Bird
Virgin
Audi
21.780s
11
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NIO
27.778s
12
Nico Muller
Dragon
Penske
33.786s
13
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Nissan
43.257s
14
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
47.198s
15
Robin Frijns
Virgin
Audi
1 Lap
16
Ma Qinghua
NIO
NIO
1 Lap
17
Oliver Rowland
e.dams
Nissan
4 Laps
-
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Mahindra
Mahindra
Not classified
-
Brendon Hartley
Dragon
Penske
Retirement
-
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS Techeetah
DS
Retirement
-
Edoardo Mortara
Venturi
Mercedes
Retirement
-
Andre Lotterer
Porsche
Porsche
Disqualified
-
Alexander Sims
BMW
BMW
Retirement
-
Neel Jani
Porsche
Porsche
Retirement
Drivers' standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Stoffel Vandoorne
38
2
Alexander Sims
35
3
Sam Bird
28
4
Max Guenther
25
5
Lucas di Grassi
24
6
Oliver Rowland
22
7
Antonio Felix da Costa
21
8
Mitch Evans
21
9
Andre Lotterer
18
10
Edoardo Mortara
18
11
Nyck de Vries
18
12
Pascal Wehrlein
12
13
Robin Frijns
10
14
James Calado
10
15
Daniel Abt
8
Teams' standings
Pos
Team
Points
1
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
60
2
Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team
56
3
Envision Virgin Racing
38
4
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
32
5
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
31
6
DS Techeetah
25
7
Nissan e.Dams
22
8
ROKiT Venturi Racing
20
9
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
18
10
Mahindra Racing
14
11
Geox Dragon
2
12
NIO 333 FE Team
0
