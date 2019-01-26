Santiago Formula E: Di Grassi excluded from qualifying, Buemi on pole

Di Grassi excluded from qualifying, Buemi on pole

Audi driver Lucas di Grassi has been stripped of pole position for the ABB FIA Formula E race in Santiago.

Di Grassi was placed under investigation for a suspected technical infringement following his run in the second group in the first phase of qualifying.

The rule in question - Article 27.9 of FE's sporting regulations - relates to brake usage and has only been implemented ahead of this weekend's race following a request from FE supplier Spark.

All drivers are now required to brake at the same level on their in-laps as they would during a hot lap in group qualifying.

Autosport understands that heavy braking on the in-lap could be related to keeping tyre pressures up ahead of superpole - but there is no suggestion that is what di Grassi was doing at this stage.

The rule has been brought in on safety grounds and all teams were informed of the change ahead of the race.

As a result, di Grassi has been excluded from qualifying and will start last.

An FIA bulletin explaining the decision read: "The driver used more brakes in the "inlap" during qualifying then in the flying lap without any reason.

"The superpole time has to be cancelled in the consequence of the cancellation of the qualifying times.

"The driver is permitted to start the race from the back of the grid."

Di Grassi's fellow superpole runner Stoffel Vandoorne lost his time for leaving the pitlane "not in the mandatory time window of 30 seconds when the pit light was red" on his run, according to another FIA bulletin.

As a result of the penalties, Sebasien Buemi will now start from pole for Nissan e.dams ahead of Pascal Wehrlein (Mahindra Racing), Daniel Abt, Sam Bird and Vandoorne.

An Audi statement distributed after the decision was made read: "After finishing on pole position Lucas was excluded from today's qualifying due to an infraction against the slow in-lap procedure after his group qualifying run.

"The rule was changed before the weekend and says that the driver must use the brake in the same intensity compared to his fast lap - even if the in lap counts for nothing."

The FIA has also announced that the attack mode activation arrangement for the race in Santiago will be same as at the first two rounds of the season in Riyadh and Marrakech.

Drivers are permitted to arm their systems a maximum of five times and must activate the system twice during the race - although only once the second lap has been completed - for two periods of four minutes.

