Santiago ejected from Mariners' win for sticky substance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected.

Crew chief Tom Hallion told a pool reporter that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The 33-year-old left-hander said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games. Paul Sewald (5-2) got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.

The White Sox lost AL MVP José Abreu when he was hit on his left knee by a pitch in the sixth. The team announced the first baseman had a bruised left knee and X-rays were negative.

The Mariners went ahead to stay when Trammell hit a towering drive into the right-field bleachers with two out in the ninth against Liam Hendriks (3-2).

RED SOX 9, YANKEES 2

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the Yankees to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals.

J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning his first win in nine starts.

Boston outscored New York 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against the Yankees this year and moving a season-best 16 games above .500.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for the Yankees. Cole (8-4) allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings.

ATHLETICS 6, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.

Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs for the A's. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles.

Buster Posey and Darin Ruf had two hits apiece for the Giants. San Francisco missed a chance to move 25 games over .500 for the first time since 2012.

Irvin (6-7) matched the longest start of his career.

San Francisco's Sammy Long (1-1) allowed four runs in five innings in his second career start.

ANGELS 6, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Angels stopped a five-game losing streak.

Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth against Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during Los Angeles' two-run seventh inning.

Phil Gosselin put the Angels up 5-4 with his leadoff homer in the eighth against Matt Wisler (1-3).

Tony Watson (3-3) worked one inning for the win, and Raisel Iglesias got four outs for his 13th save.

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who had won four in a row.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.

Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way.

Naylor writhed on the ground in pain and teammates immediately called for medical attention. His foot was placed in an air cast and he was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Andrelton Simmons and Josh Donaldson also homered for Minnesota, which has won seven of nine. J.A. Happ (4-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

René Rivera went deep for Cleveland, which has dropped five of eight. Minnesota native Sam Hentges (1-2) took the loss.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Washington ace Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss.

Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open. The Nationals earned a split of their four-game series.

Scherzer (7-4) struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.14. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who has been animated in his unhappiness about baseball’s recent crackdown on sticky substances, underwent two brief checks at the end of innings with no complaint.

Alcantara (4-7) allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Marlins went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and Milwaukee beat Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.

Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball.

Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in day games, the best mark in the majors.

The Rockies have lost six of seven. They dropped to 6-31 away from Coors Field for the majors’ worst road record.

Colorado right-hander Chi Chi González (2-5) allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

PHILLIES 4, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and the Phillies beat the Mets for a split of their four-game series.

Wheeler (6-4), who signed a five-year deal worth $118 million in December 2019 after spending his first seven seasons with the Mets, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Archie Bradley worked the ninth for his first save of the season.

Kevin Pillar homered for New York, and Pete Alonso had an RBI single. Marcus Stroman (6-6) permitted four runs, two earned, and five hits in three innings.

BRAVES 4, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Atlanta's Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley went deep for the Braves.

Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, cruised through five innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts.

Acuña connected in the fifth, making it 3-0 with a solo drive to center for his 21st homer. Riley led off the sixth with his 13th homer of the season.

Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle (7-3) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings. The Reds finished with just two hits.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66.

The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Five of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.

Ross Stripling (3-4) earned his first win in four starts, allowing two runs and six hits in five-plus innings. Jordan Romano got three outs for his sixth save.

Orioles starter Jorge López (2-10) was charged with five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ryan Mountcastle hit his 13th homer in the first, breaking a streak of five games without a homer for the Orioles, their longest in nine seasons.

PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pittsburgh's Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game.

In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching performance of all-time.

The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced against a Cardinals lineup that included All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina.

Gregory Polanco and Ben Gamel homered for the Pirates, who won have won six of nine following a season-high 10-game losing streak.

St. Louis had three hits in its sixth loss in seven games. Johan Oviedo (0-4) got the loss.

RANGERS 4, ROYALS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered and Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, helping Texas finish a three-game sweep.

The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23.

Whit Merrifield had an RBI single among three hits as the Royals lost their fifth straight on a 10-game trip that matches their longest of the season. Brady Singer (3-6) allowed two earned runs in five innings.

Kansas City is 4-17 since a five-game winning streak that put the club three games over .500.

Lyles (3-5) allowed seven hits — all singles — and a run in his longest outing this year. Ian Kennedy earned his 13th save.

TIGERS 2, ASTROS 1, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run, and Detroit beat Houston for a split of their four-game series.

In the Houston 10th, Gregory Soto (4-1) walked leadoff hitter Chas McCormick with automatic runner Abraham Toro on second. Jason Castro sacrificed the runners over, but Jose Altuve popped out and Myles Straw grounded out.

Houston brought in Blake Taylor (0-2) for the bottom of the inning, with Akil Baddoo starting on second. Jonathan Schoop’s groundout moved the winning run to third for Grossman.

Grossman bunted Taylor’s first pitch to the third-base side of the mound and Baddoo beat Taylor’s desperate flip.

The Tigers (34-44) went 5-2 against the Astros (48-30) this season.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Belgium edges Portugal, reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020

    Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Canadiens forward Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Stanley Cup final begins

    Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Vladdy, Biggio lift Blue Jays to series win over Orioles

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

  • Sources: Coaching process, inability to build title contending roster may push Damian Lillard out of Portland

    Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.

  • Serena Williams says she's skipping Tokyo Olympics

    Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.

  • Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Blackhawks coach

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Center Deandre Ayton hardly a question mark for the Phoenix Suns

    Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.

  • Best fantasy football punishments for last place in 2021

    Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!

  • Tatis delivers go-ahead hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 5-4

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres avoided another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, prevailing 5-4 Sunday to take two of three against the team with baseball's worst record. Arizona routed the Padres 10-1 on Saturday to snap its record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11 and take their first series win since the season's

  • Ecuador draws Brazil, set to face Argentina at Copa America

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador held a below-strength Brazil to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to secure a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals. The draw moved Ecuador to fourth spot in Group B, eliminating Venezuela and likely setting up a quarterfinal match against Argentina. Neymar, Thiago Silva, Fred and Gabriel Jesus missed the game against Ecuador because Brazil had already ensured it would advance atop the group. The defending champions opened the scoring at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania in the 37th m

  • Irvin fans 8, A's beat Giants 6-2 to avoid 3-game sweep

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep by their Bay Area rivals. Oakland went 4-6 on its trip and fell out of first place in the AL West but picked up a game on Houston with its 16th win in June. Buster Posey and Darin Ruf had two hits api

  • Ayton's emergence has Suns a win from the NBA Finals

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton is rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft. The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 19 points, grabbed a playoff career-high 22 rebounds, blocked four shots, and was generally the only person on the floor who could put the ball in the basket with any kind of consistency. Now the Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Wes

  • De Bruyne injures ankle as Belgium advances at Euro 2020

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne's chances of playing again at this year's European Championship are in doubt after he was injured early in the second half of Belgium's 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday. De Bruyne hurt his ankle after being tackled from behind by Portugal midfielder João Palhinha. He immediately asked to be replaced, with Dries Mertens coming in for him in the 48th minute. Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard also had to leave with an apparent muscle problem. He was replaced by

  • Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut, Bucs top Cards

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Sunday. In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching erformance of all-time. The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season

  • Diana Taurasi first to reach milestone 9,000 points in WNBA

    Diana Taurasi keeps pushing the career scoring milestone higher in her GOAT career.

  • Kyle Busch wins fuel-mileage race at Pocono with a car stuck in fourth gear

    Busch pitted a lap later than the rest of the drivers he was racing for the win out of necessity. That move paid off.

  • Cleveland's Josh Naylor hospitalized after gruesome ankle injury

    Naylor suffered the injury after an outfield collision with teammate Ernie Clement while attempting to field a ball.

  • Gallo homers again, Lyles strong as Rangers beat Royals 4-1

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23, which they followed with an 0-9 trip on the way to tying a franchise record with 16 straight road losses. Texas is headed on