Santiago E-Prix: Di Grassi on pole but under investigation

Alex Kalinauckas
motorsport.com

Di Grassi topped Super Pole having run in the second group of the opening phase of qualifying – he is under investigation for an issue in that segment – that left many of the current championship leaders down the grid.

After no drivers from group one set a time good enough for Super Pole, di Grassi logged a 1m08.290s with a mighty lap around the 1.45-mile track set in Santiago’s Park O’Higgins.

He ended up topping Super Pole by 0.526s ahead of Nissan e.dams driver Buemi, which meant di Grassi will take the fourth pole of his FE career pending the outcome of the investigation.

Buemi, who crashed heavily in practice, will start from the top three for the third time in the three races of the 2018/19 season so far.

Pascal Wehrlein topped the group running from the fourth and final pack, but could not repeat his performance in Super Pole and ended up third in just his second FE qualifying.

Daniel Abt finished fourth, 0.668s slower than his Audi teammate.

HWA’s Stoffel Vandoorne made the first Super Pole appearance of his FE career and set the fifth-fastest time.

But the ex-McLaren F1 driver also faces a stewards' investigation after failing to respect the Super Pole procedure by appearing to not make it out of the pitlane in time and passing a red light at the end of the pitlane as a result.

Sam Bird rounded out the top six for Virgin Racing, losing around three tenths with errors at the final two corners.

Edoardo Mortara will start seventh as the highest driver not to make it through to Super Pole, just ahead of Dragon Racing’s Maximilian Gunther, who secured the highest grid spot of his FE career so far with eighth.

Alexander Sims starts ninth for BMW Andretti, with ex-F1 driver Felipe Massa completing the top 10 for Venturi.

Practice pacesetter Jose Maria Lopez ended up 11th, ahead of Jaguar’s Mitch Evans and reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne.

Vergne topped the first group to hit the track – the top five in the championship – before all the drivers from group two went faster and he was eventually shuffled down to P13.

Oliver Rowland split the DS Techeetah drivers, with group one runners Andre Lotterer and Robin Frijns taking 15th and 16th.

Gary Paffett faded from top 10 contention on his 250kW lap in group four with a slow final sector and finished in P17.

Riyadh race winner Antonio Felix da Costa ended up down in 18th place as he also failed to escape from group one.

Group three drivers Oliver Turvey and Nelson Piquet Jr will start 19h and 20th for NIO and Jaguar respectively, with current championship leader Jerome d’Ambrosio ending up 21st in the second Mahindra Racing car.

Tom Dillmann brought up the rear of the field for NIO.

Provisional Santiago E-Prix grid

1

11

Brazil
Brazil

Lucas di Grassi

Germany
Germany

Team Abt

1'08.290

123.778

2

23

Switzerland
Switzerland

Sébastien Buemi

France
France

DAMS

1'08.816

122.831

3

94

Germany
Germany

Pascal Wehrlein

India
India

Mahindra Racing

1'08.925

122.637

4

66

Germany
Germany

Daniel Abt

Germany
Germany

Team Abt

1'08.958

122.578

5

5

Belgium
Belgium

Stoffel Vandoorne

HWA Racelab

1'09.235

122.088

6

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Sam Bird

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Virgin Racing

1'09.253

122.056

7

48

Switzerland
Switzerland

Edoardo Mortara

Monaco
Monaco

Venturi

1'09.042

122.429

8

6

Germany
Germany

Maximilian Gunther

United States
United States

Dragon Racing

1'09.143

122.250

9

27

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alexander Sims

United States
United States

Andretti Autosport

1'09.147

122.243

10

19

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Massa

Monaco
Monaco

Venturi

1'09.168

122.206

11

7

Argentina
Argentina

Jose Maria Lopez

United States
United States

Dragon Racing

1'09.201

122.148

12

20

New Zealand
New Zealand

Mitch Evans

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jaguar Racing

1'09.235

122.088

13

25

France
France

Jean-Eric Vergne

China
China

Techeetah

1'09.307

121.961

14

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Rowland

France
France

DAMS

1'09.365

121.859

15

36

Germany
Germany

Andre Lotterer

China
China

Techeetah

1'09.485

121.649

16

4

Netherlands
Netherlands

Robin Frijns

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Virgin Racing

1'09.505

121.614

17

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Gary Paffett

HWA Racelab

1'09.505

121.614

18

28

Portugal
Portugal

Antonio Felix da Costa

United States
United States

Andretti Autosport

1'09.551

121.533

19

16

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Turvey

China
China

NIO Formula E Team

1'09.645

121.369

20

3

Brazil
Brazil

Nelson Piquet Jr.

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jaguar Racing

1'09.705

121.265

21

64

Belgium
Belgium

Jérôme d'Ambrosio

India
India

Mahindra Racing

1'10.083

120.611

22

8

France
France

Tom Dillmann

China
China

NIO Formula E Team

1'10.258

120.310

