Santhera Announces Financial Results for the First Half-Year 2020 and Updates on Corporate Progress

Net revenues of CHF 7.8 million, operating expenses reduced by 16%, net result of CHF -31.9 million

Closing of financing arrangements in April and July to provide in total up to CHF 32 million with the option to increase to up to CHF 44 million

Puldysa® (idebenone) expecting CHMP opinion in Q4-2020 following inclusion of data from SIDEROS trial interim analysis

Vamorolone VISION-DMD study nearing full enrollment and 6-month topline results expected in Q2-2021

Worldwide rights to vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and all other indications obtained in September 2020

Pratteln, Switzerland, September 8, 2020 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the Company’s financial results for the first half-year 2020 and provides an update on progress made in advancing its lead compounds for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

“Our primary focus continues to be on advancing our business towards several significant inflection points with our DMD drug candidates, Puldysa and vamorolone, and securing sufficient funds to enable the ongoing implementation of our growth plans,” said Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera. “After having successfully secured all rights to vamorolone, we now have a DMD franchise that has the potential to address the unmet medical needs of a broad patient population. For Puldysa, we intend to present the data from the planned interim analysis of the SIDEROS study to the European regulators and, subject to a positive CHMP opinion in the fourth quarter 2020, aim at a launch in Europe in the first quarter 2021. Whilst for vamorolone, our second DMD drug candidate, we now expect read-out of topline data from the pivotal VISION-DMD trial in the second quarter 2021 due to the Covid-19-related delays.”

He added: “Our sincere thanks go to all clinical trial participants, their families and carers, for their commitment to advancing our drug candidates in minimizing the delays under the severe constraints imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Likewise, we are also appreciative of the investor support which allowed us to obtain additional financing under challenging market conditions. I am confident that the upcoming value-enhancing inflection points will trigger further interest in Santhera and facilitate the raising of additional finance to support ongoing development and commercialization activities.”

KEY FINANCIALS

Net revenues from product sales of CHF 7.8 million

Operating expenses of CHF -31.9 million, reduced by 16%

Net result of CHF -31.8 million (1H-2019: CHF -26.9 million)

Cash and cash equivalents of CHF 19.4 million (June 30, 2020)

Operating cash flow CHF -19.8 million

Sales of Raxone phasing out after transfer of business to Chiesi Group

In the first six months 2020, Santhera reported revenue from contracts with customers of CHF 7.8 million (1H-2019: CHF 18.3 million). The majority of this revenue reflects sales of Raxone for the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) in France, where Santhera continues to market the product following the out-licensing and transfer to Chiesi Group. As previously announced, Chiesi Group has in-licensed Raxone for LHON and all other ophthalmologic indications for all territories worldwide, except the US and Canada, for a total consideration of up to CHF 105 million of which CHF 46.4 million was recognized as revenue in 2019.

Operating cost reductions of 16%

As a result of rigorous cost saving measures, total operating expenses for the first half 2020 decreased by 16% year-on-year to CHF 31.9 million (1H-2019: CHF 38.2 million). Development expenses were down 8% to CHF 17.7 million (1H-2019: CHF 19.3 million) and reflect primarily costs for ongoing late stage clinical studies, including the Phase 3 SIDEROS trial in DMD, and efforts associated with the pending marketing authorization application for Puldysa for DMD in Europe. Marketing and sales expenditures declined by 42% to CHF 6.8 million (1H-2019: CHF 11.6 million) as commercial activities were rescheduled and aligned with the expected market entry of Puldysa in the first quarter 2021. General and administrative expenses of CHF 7.2 million were unchanged year-on-year (1H-2019: CHF 7.2 million). Overall, the Company reported an operating result of CHF -25.9 million (1H-2019: CHF -22.4 million). Decreased revenues following the out-licensing were partially compensated by cost reduction measures, resulting in a net result of CHF -31.8 million (1H-2019: CHF -26.9 million).

Recent financings provide additional liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 19.4 million (December 31, 2019: CHF 31.4 million). In recent months, Santhera successfully secured additional funds which provide a runway to advance value-enhancing developments and pre-commercialization activities for the neuromuscular compounds Puldysa and vamorolone.

