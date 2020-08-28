Santander online banking crashes ahead of bank holiday weekend

Santander customers were unable to access their bank accounts online for what seemed to be several hours on Friday.

The bank said on Twitter that there were problems with online banking, though some users seemed still able to access the app.

“We are currently experiencing issues with customers logging in to Online Banking,” Santander said in a tweet.

We are currently experiencing issues with customers logging in to Online Banking. Our team are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible. If you do need to log in, please try again later. — Santander UK Help (@santanderukhelp) August 28, 2020

“Our team are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible. If you do need to log in, please try again later.”

Reports from users on Twitter suggest that the outage may have been running since around 9am on Friday morning, while Santander made its statement at about 1pm.

The outage comes on the last Friday of the month as Britons are preparing for the bank holiday weekend.

Santander app down??? 😭😫 — Bethany (@Bethanytallant) August 28, 2020

Sophie Rivett, from Worcester, told the PA news agency that she had struggled to pay her bills as she moved into a new house on Friday.

“I am in the middle of moving house, had to borrow money from family to pay new landlord and removal men and now sitting in a garage en route to new house as car has broken down,” she said.

In a press statement, Santander said: “We’re aware that some customers are currently experiencing difficulties accessing our digital banking services. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and we are working hard to fix the issue.

“Debit cards, credit cards and ATMs are not affected and customers can continue to use these as normal.

“Our telephone lines are operational but we are experiencing extremely high volumes of calls, so we would ask that customers with non-urgent transactions call later if possible.”