Santander, Hays, Kremer power O's past AL-leading Astros 3-1

  • Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, right, hits a two-run home run as Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reaches for the pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    1/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, right, hits a two-run home run as Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reaches for the pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    2/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    3/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    4/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates with Anthony Santander after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    5/5

    Orioles Astros Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates with Anthony Santander after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, right, hits a two-run home run as Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reaches for the pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates with Anthony Santander after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISTIE RIEKEN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Austin Hays
    Austin Hays
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Santander
    Anthony Santander
    Venezuelan professional baseball outfielder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Tucker
    Kyle Tucker
    Baseball player (1997-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Bradish
    Kyle Bradish
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Bregman
    Alex Bregman
    American professional baseball infielder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Yuli Gurriel
    Yuli Gurriel
    Baseball player from Cuba
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trey Mancini
    Trey Mancini
    American professional baseball first baseman and outfielder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

HOUSTON (AP) — Consecutive strong starts from a pair of young pitchers has propelled the Baltimore Orioles to two wins over the Houston Astros.

Anthony Santander and Austin Hays homered, and Dean Kremer pitched into the eighth inning, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 win over the Astros on Saturday night.

Kremer (6-4) allowed four hits and a run in a career-high 7 2/3 innings as the Orioles continued their strong play against the American League-leading Astros (81-47) in their pursuit of the third wild-card spot.

The 26-year-old Kremer’s performance comes a night after rookie Kyle Bradish threw eight scoreless innings in Baltimore’s 2-0 win in the series opener.

“So impressed," manager Brandon Hyde said. “Two deep starts from two guys that haven’t been in the big leagues very long and are showing so much improvement ... just watching a couple of young guys really learn at the big-league level and in a tight race and in important games. So it’s a lot of fun."

Kremer was excited to build on what Bradish did Friday night.

“I believe every day is a different day, but watching him set the table made me feel like I can do this, too," he said.

Santander’s two-run shot came off José Urquidy (12-5) with one out in the third inning, and Hays connected with two outs in the frame to give the Orioles a 3-0 lead.

Kremer retired Kyle Tucker on a fly ball for the first out of the eighth inning, but the Astros believed catcher Adley Rutschman interfered with the at-bat and challenged. The call was upheld after a review.

There were two outs in the inning when Trey Mancini singled, chasing Kremer. He was replaced by rookie Félix Bautista, who struck out David Hensley, who was playing in his first MLB game, to end the inning.

Bautista returned and struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save.

“They’re pitching the heck out of us," manager Dusty Baker said. “They’re throwing everything in the book at us: cutters, changeups, breaking balls. They’re pitching and their bullpen — we knew it was good coming in here — but they’re just pitching the heck out of us."

The Orioles have won three straight and five of six.

“I love how we’re playing the game right now," Hyde said.

Urquidy yielded four hits and three runs in five innings to snap a four-game winning streak, his longest of the season.

“He was just missing in the strike zone and pitching from behind," Baker said. “It was fortunate that he only gave up three runs."

Rutschman doubled with one out in the third inning before Santander launched his 23rd home run into the second deck in right field to make it 2-0.

There were two outs in the inning when Hays sent a slider from Urquidy into the seats in left field to extend the lead to 3-0.

Kremer retired the first nine batters he faced before José Altuve singled with one out in the fourth inning. But he was erased when Yuli Gurriel grounded into a double play before Yordan Alvarez grounded out to end the inning.

Houston didn’t get another hit until Altuve doubled with no outs in the seventh. The Astros cut the lead to 3-1 on a one-out single by Alvarez. But Alex Bregman grounded into a double play to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Utility player Aledmys Díaz (left groin discomfort) did some fielding work Saturday as he continues to recover from his injury. There is no timetable for his return.

ODDS & ENDS

Tucker went 0 for 3 to snap a career-long 17-game hitting streak. ... Hensley was 0 for 3 in his major league debut.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Justin Verlander, whose 1.87 ERA leads the majors, looks for his major league-leading 17th win as the series wraps up Sunday. Austin Voth (4-1, 4.73) is set to start for Baltimore.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?