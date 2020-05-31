Santa Monica Moves Up Curfew, Closes Highway Ramps Into City

Click here to read the full article.

The city of Santa Monica has announced it is moving up its curfew to 4:00 p.m. and closing the highway ramps into the city.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had announced an 8:00 p.m. curfew for the city earlier on Sunday, prompting other areas to follow suit. Beverly Hills, hit by looting and property damage on Saturday, also moved its curfew up to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Santa Monica’s curfew will last from 8:00 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

In an announcement on its Twitter account, the city also said that Interstate 10 and Pacific Coast Highway ramps into and out of the city will be closed.

UPDATE: As of 2:25pm, tonight's curfew has been updated to 4pm, 5/31. All I-10 and PCH ramps into Santa Monica now closed by CHP. Stay out of downtown. — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) May 31, 2020





Santa Monica’s interim city manager Lane Dilg said that Saturday protests had not disrupted the city very much and reported only one commercial burglary.

“Our community remained largely peaceful and safe throughout the evening. With the initiation of the curfew last night, our Santa Monica Police Department was present across all areas of our city. The Department responded immediately to one commercial burglary and to one broken window at a business. No arrests were made for violations of the curfew order,” Dilg said in a statement.

However, CBS Los Angeles reported looting in the city at the Third Street Promenade on Sunday afternoon, which likely played a role in moving up the curfew.

#BREAKINGNEWS Stores being looted at Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica as peaceful protest escalates to unrest. City imposes curfew to begin at 4 p.m. today, through 5:30 a.m. Monday. pic.twitter.com/5PtDveQMLj — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 31, 2020





