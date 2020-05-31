Santa Monica Curfew Again In Effect At 4 PM, 10 Freeway And PCH Closed Into City

Click here to read the full article.

The city of Santa Monica will shut down for a second night of curfew starting at 4 PM today through 5:30 AM on Monday morning.

The city’s official Twitter accounting made the announcement. All Interstate 10 freeway ramps into the city will be shuttered, as will Pacific Coast Highway off-ramps. The tweet also warned, “Stay out of downtown Santa Monica” and referred readers to the official city website.

The move by the beach community comes as Los Angeles continues its curfew starting at 8 PM tonight. West Hollywood is also under a curfew.

Earlier, Santa Monica officials said there was quiet in its community on Saturday night as protests roiled communities to its East.

“Our community remained largely peaceful and safe throughout the evening,” a city statement said early Sunday. “With the initiation of the curfew last night, our Santa Monica Police Department was present across all areas of our city. The Department responded immediately to one commercial burglary and to one broken window at a business. No arrests were made for violations of the curfew order.”

UPDATE: Santa Monica citywide curfew effective at 4 pm today, 5/31 through 5:30 am 6/1. All I-10 and PCH off-ramps into Santa Monica now closed through CHP. 4 p.m. curfew in place. Stay out of downtown Santa Monica. More info: https://t.co/Gmf1X2Bn4b pic.twitter.com/QbZHqmMAS4 — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) May 31, 2020





