Los Angeles City & County Extend Curfew With 9 PM Start After Santa Monica, Beverly Hills & Culver City Set Lockdowns – Update

3RD UPDATE, 1:56 PM: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has extended the city’s curfew for a fifth, this time starting at 9 p.m. The lockdowns have kicked in at 6 p.m. the past two nights.\

L.A.’s curfew starts later tonight, at 9 p.m., and lasts until 5 a.m. on Thursday. Exceptions remain in place for those going to and from work and emergency responders. More from Deadline — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 3, 2020





Meanwhile, the City of West Hollywood also extended its curfew. It will begin at 9 tonight as well, though city officials originally had set it to begin at 6 p.m.

⚠️ UPDATED CURFEW: City of #WestHollywood curfew will now begin at 9 PM tonight and end at sunrise. Please continue to stay tuned on social media for updates. ℹ️ https://t.co/psCUIHQKE1 https://t.co/f7Tg8wW0aH pic.twitter.com/ou2OKnOuOM — City of West Hollywood (@WeHoCity) June 3, 2020





2ND UPDATE, 11:11 AM: Los Angeles County has made it official: Wednesday’s curfew will begin at 9 p.m. — hours later than previous nights — and end at 5 a.m. Thursday. It’s the fourth consecutive night of a countywide lockdown amid George Floyd protests and vandalism and looting in many areas of Los Angeles County.

LA Countywide curfew is in effect today June 3 at 9 PM to June 4 at 5 AM. Some cities may set stricter curfews. Visit https://t.co/p46PbDhrCO for more info. pic.twitter.com/jyUeMDJUQI — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 3, 2020





UPDATED, 10:36 AM: Culver City has issued a curfew for a fifth consecutive night, starting at 6 p.m. tonight though 6 a.m. Thursday. The city is home to entertainment industry heavyweights including Sony Pictures Studios and Amazon Studios.

PREVIOUSLY, 9:57 AM: The recently embattled cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills have extended their curfew orders to tonight, and the City and County of Los Angeles are expected to follow suit sometime today.

The Santa Monica shutdown will begin several hours later than the past couple of days — at 6 p.m., compared with 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Monday. Today’s Beverly Hills curfew will be in two stages: The business district, which include Rodeo Drive, will close at 1 p.m., and the rest of the city locks down at 4 p.m. The curfews expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Both Westside cities were hit with protests and looting over the weekend and marchers took to the streets to express outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — and agitators vandalized and ripped off stores.

We are awaiting word on new curfew orders for the L.A. city and county, but Santa Monica’s tweet says its order “aligns with” Los Angeles County:

The City of Santa Monica's curfew for Wednesday, June 3 is 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. This aligns with @CountyofLA. Thank you for your partnership in staying home. pic.twitter.com/ePk4c6cPzU — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) June 3, 2020





City of Beverly Hills Continues Curfews for June 3-June 4

Details: https://t.co/hN0X4PGdLd pic.twitter.com/HTPKfBYA9R — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) June 3, 2020





No word yet on curfew orders for other cities in Los Angeles County including Burbank and Glendale.

