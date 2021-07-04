Santa Margarita wins Edison seven-on-seven passing tournament

It wasn’t Santa Ana Mater Dei, St. John Bosco or another traditional Southern California football powerhouse that won the 2021 Battle at the Beach seven-on-seven passing tournament Saturday at Edison High. In a stacked field ripe with competition, Santa Margarita came away with the crown, beating Servite 25-19 in the final game of the championship playoff bracket.

“We came here because we wanted to make this program a championship program,” coach Anthony Rouzier said.

Santa Margarita knocked off Los Alamitos in the first round and took down Mater Dei in the second. Servite beat Edison in its first playoff matchup and St. John Bosco in its second.

Tight end Niko Lopez was a huge contributor for the Eagles. JSerra transfer Jaxon Potter already seems comfortable running Santa Margarita's offense at quarterback. He was best in a victory over Mater Dei and shared time with junior Gavin Shaiginei.

Servite quarterback Noah Fifita played his usual role as an impact performer, getting the ball to receivers Michael Welsh and Keyan Burnett.

Mater Dei receiver CJ Williams was impressive, along with St. John Bosco tight end Matayo Uiagalelei.

Several teams were without top players because of their participation in other events. July is filled with seven-on-seven competitions, and the next two events will be next Saturday at St. John Bosco and at Mission Viejo.

Valencia beat Chaminade 20-18 to win the consolation bracket.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.