Santa Margarita baseball advances to Division I regional championship

Falling just short in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball final, Santa Margarita still has the chance to end its season with a championship.

The Eagles earned a spot in Saturday's Southern California Division I regional final with a 2-0 victory over Rancho Bernardo on Thursday. They will host La Costa Canyon, an 11-5 winner over Eastlake.

Collin Clarke threw six shutout innings, striking out six and walking none. Zach Fjelstad provided all the runs with a two-run home run in the first inning. Rancho Bernardo loaded the bases in the seventh, but Brennan Bauer induced a game-ending double play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Santa Margarita lost to JSerra 1-0 on a walk-off single in the eighth inning last month in the Southern Section final. The Eagles chose to play in the regionals and now there's one game left in their season.

Calabasas 6, South Hills 3: The Coyotes are getting huge contributions from underclassmen in advancing the Division II regional final. Sophomore Luc Olson threw two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the save. Junior Will Stubington had two RBIs. Junior Simon Hoffman keyed a three-run seventh with a bases-loaded hit that cleared the bases. Senior Parker Lynch allowed two runs in five innings. Calabasas will play at Santee Santana, a 3-1 winner over Crespi.

Anaheim Canyon 5, Fallbrook 0: Austin Duarte threw 61/3 scoreless innings and Johnny Lopez had two RBIs to lead Canyon, which advanced to Saturday's Division IV final.

Castaic 9, Fillmore 1: Castaic advanced to Saturday's Division V championship game at home against Ganesha, a 2-0 winner over Bloomington.

Westlake 4, San Marcos 3: The Warriors held on in the Division III semifinal. A four-run fifth inning wiped out a 1-0 deficit. Nate Johnson and Will Kaczynski had RBI singles in the inning. Westlake right fielder Mac McKinley threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game.

Softball

Oaks Christian 8, Rancho Bernardo 0: The Lions advanced to the Division I regional championship game on Saturday. Nani Arreola and Rylee McCoy hit home runs and Emelia Davis was a standout pitching, allowing two hits. Arreola finished four for four. Terrianna Kelley had a two-run single and an RBI single. Oaks Christian will play at top-seeded Poway, a 10-2 winner over Torrance.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.