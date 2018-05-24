Santa Cruz vs. Mares 2: Fight date, start time, card, TV channel

One of the most exciting rematches in recent memory will take place on Saturday, June 9, as Leo Santa Cruz will defend his WBA "Super" Featherweight championship against Abner Mares from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs) won a thriller in the first outing by majority decision (117-111, 114-114, 114-114) in what many boxing experts deemed the "Fight of the Year" to capture the title he will be defending on the second Saturday in June.

Since then, the three-division world champion has gone 3-1 with two wins by knockout, losing and regaining the WBA title to Carl Frampton in back-to-back fights.

Mares' (31-2-1, 15 KOs) is a former four-division world champion, but has looked shaky in both of his bouts since the first Santa Cruz outing, beating Jesús Cuellar by split decision in Dec. 2016 and Andrés Gutiérrez by technical decision in October.

The undercard features Jermell Charlo (30-0, 15 KOs) defending the WBC junior Middleweight title against former junior middleweight champion Austin Trout (31-4, 17 KOs).

The legacies of Santa Cruz and Mares are on the line: truth be told, hey will have a difficult time living up to the first fight. Just like a movie, the sequel usually isn't as good as its predecessor.

If Santa Cruz and Mares can deliver nearly as much action as people seen three years ago, then we should be in for a treat.

(All times Eastern.)

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares 2 date, start time

Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares will meet on Saturday, June 9. The card begins at 10 p.m.

How to watch Santa Cruz vs. Mares 2

Santa Cruz vs. Mares 2 will air on Showtime.

You can stream the card on showtime.com.

Leo Santa Cruz, Abner Mares records

Leo Santa Cruz: 36-1-1 with 19 knockouts.

Abner Mares: 31-2-1 with 15 knockouts.

Santa Cruz vs. Mares 2 fight card

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares II for Santa Cruz's WBA "Super" Featherweight title

Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout for Charlo's WBC Junior Middleweight title

