Santa is coming to town December 10th

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Recently, the Independent News met with Santa at the North Pole to confirm he would be in Ridgetown on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. for the 73rd annual Santa Claus Parade, organized by the Kiwanis Club of Ridgetown. This year’s theme is “Christmas Family Tradition”.

All dressed in his best red suit, Santa said he never gets tired of wearing red. He added he gets a new suit now and again as Mrs. Claus makes sure his suit is looked after.

As he prepares for the busiest night of the year, Santa said he’s thankful for all the help he receives from the elves at the North Pole, as well as the locals in Ridgetown.

“Santa is busy doing a lot of visits, but he’s got the elves working hard to get all of the toys ready for the girls and boys,” he said. “I’m looking at all the letters sent to Santa and ensuring we’ve got everything in place. I’m looking forward to continuing with the Ridgetown Kiwanis parade on the 10th.”

While he works hard to visit as many communities as possible throughout the year, Santa said it’s the people of Ridgetown who make his visits so special.

“They’re always helping others,” he said with a big smile. “That’s what Santa likes to see and be part of. The friendly faces you see as you go down the street and the work that all of the service clubs do in Ridgetown is so important. If Santa can give back a little bit by having his presence, that’s what he does.”

Santa said he is looking forward to this year’s parade as last year the parade was limited to weather and having only one car, resulting in Santa being in the back, distanced from the children.

“We had to close the top on the convertible and do everything from a distance with the kids,” said Santa. “This year, we are able to go with a full parade and thanks to the help of Kiwanis, we will give out candy bags, and the kids can come to see Santa behind the Royal Bank.”

Santa admitted he makes important and difficult decisions about whether we have been ‘naughty or nice’ during the year. He said technological advancements have made his job much easier as the years have passed.

Story continues

“Computers have made the elves’ jobs a lot easier,” he said. “It was a very tedious job before the computers.”Santa said it’s very rare when a child makes the naughty list.

He said he and the elves are seeing a ‘flashback’ to the past as the trending toys nowadays are toys from Disney’s Toy Story, Star Wars, Barbies and Frozen.

While admitting he has made several Christmas miracles throughout the years, Santa said he couldn’t make every wish come true. He highlighted he has an important rule that children must understand.

According to Santa, he does not bring live animals to any homes. He believes it’s up to the parents to make the decision.

“Too many animals that are Christmas presents end up abandoned or turned into the pet care centers for finding new homes,” he said. “Therefore, Santa does not bring live animals.”

Santa said he receives great joy in delivering presents to families across the world each year. However, he admitted he is always thankful when others think of him and give him gifts.

“I’ve gotten many pictures over the years that I still have from kids that have been drawn freehand, or they pulled out of a colouring book and presented to Santa,” he said. “That’s always nice and brings a smile to my face. I keep those in a safe spot.”

Santa said he hopes people remember this holiday season that so many people are having financial stress, and job situations can be difficult. He highlighted that giving to the food bank and The Gift program in mid-November are all great ways of giving back.

“It’s always better to give than to receive,” said Santa.

Santa said he hopes everybody has a safe and healthy Christmas and can be with family this year.Santa wants to thank the Ridgetown communities and area communities for all they do to help people who are perhaps not as fortunate as others. “Keep it up,” he said.

Following the parade, Santa sets aside an hour to talk to children and give out a special bag of treats. Also, after the parade in the bank parking lot, don’t miss your chance to win one of the children’s prizes displayed in the window of The Ridgetown Independent News. One free ticket will be given to each child aged 12 and under. Tickets are available at the Royal Bank beginning at 11 a.m. The ticket holder must be present to win.

Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News