Santa coming to Earlton to Light 'Er Up

EARLTON - Everyone from across the area, including municipalities, are being invited to attend Earlton's "Light ’Er Up" Santa Claus Parade Friday evening, November 25.

Maija Inglis and her husband Mike, who own and operate Inglis Farm Drainage Inc. which is organizing and sponsoring the event, have received the support of the municipality.

They are hoping other businesses will register in the parade, which they can do until Thursday, November 24, for an opportunity to win cash prizes.

She added that Inglis Farm Drainage Inc., with help from The Roaster, will also be supplying warm beverages and treats for spectators throughout the evening.

"The Coeur du Village will be setting up an exterior Christmas tree which will be lit the night of the parade. They have also allowed us the use of their parking lot, use of their hydro to power our speakers (borrowed from Mikey's Photography) and beverage dispensers," she added.

People are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the Coeur du Village where there will be a truck located to accept donations for the Englehart and Area Food Bank. There will also be food drop-off points at various locations throughout Earlton in the week leading up to the parade.

The Earlton Fire Department will be assisting with the parade by directing traffic across Highway 571 and leading the parade as well as bringing up the end with rescue vehicles.

Anyone who would like to register to be in the parade can email inglisfdi@gmail.com or fill out a registration form at the Armstrong Township municipal office.

Inglis emphasized that all communities and municipalities are being invited to participate in the parade and will have a chance to win a cash prize.

"The more entries in the parade, the brighter the street will be and the brighter the eyes will be on the children and families watching the show," Inglis stated.

Floats are welcome, along with side-by-sides, transports, combines, tractors, and horses.

She added that following the parade Aislinn Stormont will be at the Coeur du Village for photo opportunities.

Santa Claus will also be there to greet the children.

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker