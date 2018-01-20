Santa Clara looks to avenge blowout loss to No. 13 Gonzaga

Santa Clara seems to have some of its West Coast Conference foes figured out.

The Broncos are 4-0 in conference play against teams not named Gonzaga, Saint Mary's or BYU.

But they have lost to those three teams by an average of almost 36 points.

Santa Clara (7-12, 4-3 WCC) hosts the No. 13 Bulldogs on Saturday, three weeks after being pummeled 101-52 in Spokane, Wash.

In their four conference wins, the Broncos have limited their opponents to 61 points a game. In the three losses, that number jumps to almost 89.

On Thursday in San Francisco, Santa Clara held the Dons to 5-for-21 shooting from deep in a 65-62 win.

"I thought our guys played outstanding basketball against a very good San Francisco team on the road," coach Herb Sendek told the team's website. "Our guys executed on offense, minus not taking care of the basketball. Defensively, in the first half I thought we were as good as we've been all year. Coach (Jason) Ludwig did a really good job with the scout and the guys were locked in and focused. That was a really good team, road win."

Sendek wasn't happy with his team's 18 turnovers -- the Broncos had just 15 combined in wins over Pepperdine and Portland -- something that could be a problem against a Bulldogs team that will be angry after being upset at home by first-place Saint Mary's.

Gonzaga shot 54.5 percent and forced 21 Santa Clara turnovers in the Dec. 30 rout.

The Zags (16-4, 6-1) blew a nine-point lead in the second half of their Thursday showdown with the Gaels mostly because they could do little to stop All-America candidate Jock Landale.

The 6-foot-11 Australian made 12 of 15 shots and scored a game-high 26 points, including Saint Mary's final four to lead his team to a 74-71 win.

"We tried doubling him, fronting," Bulldogs coach Mark Few told the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review, "everything you could possibly do on numerous occasions."