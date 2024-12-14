Santa Clara hosts Hardaway and North Texas

North Texas Eagles (7-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (5-4)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Santa Clara after Ereauna Hardaway scored 21 points in North Texas' 87-54 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 in home games. Santa Clara averages 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-2 in road games. North Texas has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Santa Clara averages 65.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 61.2 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Broncos.

Tommisha Lampkin is shooting 56.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

