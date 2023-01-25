Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’

Grace Kitayama
·3 min read

The heavy rainstorms of two weeks ago caused an estimated $150 million in damage to public and government infrastructure in Santa Barbara County, said Kelly Hubbard, director of the county Office of Emergency Management.

That total includes $83 million of debris removal costs, Hubbard said during her report to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting in Santa Maria.

The agricultural industry has faced an estimated $35 million worth of damages, she added.

Local, state and federal disaster declarations have made residents, business owners, the agricultural industry and public agencies eligible to apply for disaster assistance and reimbursement.

Santa Barbara County has hosted local assistance centers for a few days and those have served about 300 households so far.

Hubbard said the county’s goal is to set up a disaster recovery center and local assistance centers in North County and South County that will be a “one-stop shop” for residents to find resources available such as rebuilding and permitting, Small Business Administration loans, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance and state assistance.

Equipment digs debris out of the San Antonio debris basin on Jan. 11, 2023.
Equipment digs debris out of the San Antonio debris basin on Jan. 11, 2023.

The county also has Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams who are visiting the homes of those whose properties may have faced damage from the storms and helping people register for the FEMA assistance.

Hubbard said residents should register with FEMA if they have faced any type of storm damages such as slope failures or road impacts to property such as private roads, houses, structures, or agriculture.

“I know there’s some concern or questions about, oh, my structure wasn’t impacted or I didn’t have significant damages,” Hubbard said. “If you had damages to your property, don’t exclude yourself. Apply. Let us help you figure out if you qualify for any of these programs.”

Hubbard said Santa Barbara County residents should visit readysbc.org to find storm recovery resources and financial assistance, or visit the FEMA website at disasterassistance.gov and register for that FEMA assistance.

Hubbard said residents with damage who have insurance should still call FEMA in addition to their private insurance companies to see what compensation or reimbursement they qualify for.

Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara is closed after extensive damage from the Jan. 9, 2023 storm.
Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara is closed after extensive damage from the Jan. 9, 2023 storm.

Santa Barbara works to open roads, remove debris

Public Works-related infrastructure has sustained about $90 million in damage, Director Scott McGolpin said.

He told the Board of Supervisors it will cost approximately $50 million to remove mud, rocks, trees and other debris from debris basins along creeks on the South Coast.

Almost all the basins below recent wildfire burn scars — with the exception of the large Santa Monica basin — were completely full, he said.

McGolpin said the county has been focused on getting all the roads open, with the first priority of ensuring emergency access and resident access to all communities.

Some of the major roads that were impacted were Union Valley Parkway and Tepusquet Canyon in the Santa Maria Valley; Miguelito Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley; Jalama Road which is the access road to the county park and campground; Refugio Road on the Gaviota Coast; Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara, and East Mountain Drive in Montecito, he said.

Lake Cachuma rose approximately 53 feet during the storm and could spill by the end of the month, something that hasn’t happened in more than a decade.

“The silver lining, if you will,” McGlopin said.

Latest Stories

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Scottie Barnes' confidence didn't waver during struggles

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss how Scottie Barnes continued to play through criticism this year and has found his role in the process. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Pelicans: Williamson out 2 more weeks with hamstring injury

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night. Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,” the club said, but needs to continue strengthening his hamstring and gradually progress to more movement. He'd missed 10 games heading into Tuesday night's contest against Denver for the Pelicans, who've lo

  • Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves. “We were smart with the puck and made the right plays,″ Staal said. “We have trust in our game.” Andersen won his fourth straight game since returning from a lower-body

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves

  • Thompson cards 3 more eagles, has 2-shot AmEx lead over Rahm

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Davis Thompson made three more eagles Friday for a total of five through 36 holes to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983, and he still didn't put any more distance between himself and Jon Rahm at The American Express. Thompson also carded his first bogeys of the tournament, which were hardly enough to slow him down. One day after making consecutive eagles in shooting 10-under 62 at La Quinta to take the first-round lead, Thompso

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Oilers' Hyman, Bolts' Stamkos, Ducks' Zegras named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton left-wing Zach Hyman, Tampa Bay centre Steven Stamkos and Anaheim centre Trevor Zegras have been named the NHL three stars of the week. Hyman led the league with nine points (four goals, five assists) and a plus-8 rating to help the Oilers post a 3-0-0 week and extend their winning streak to six games. Hyman had a goal and two assists and set up Warren Foegele’s decisive goal in a 5-2 triumph over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. He had two goals in a 5-3 victory against Tampa

  • Parti Québécois leader accepts apology from pro soccer coach who was fired for offensive tweets

    Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he accepted Sandro Grande's apology on Sunday after the two men spoke for over an hour at the PQ offices in Montreal. Earlier this month, Grande, a former professional soccer player, was hired as head coach of the reserve team for CF Montreal, but he was quickly fired after a Twitter post from 10 years ago resurfaced. On Sept. 4, 2012, a shooting erupted outside the Parti Québécois victory celebration at the Métropolis Theatre in Montreal, whe

  • Canada opens women's world hockey golden three-peat bid against Swiss

    CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Bucks' Portis out at least 2 weeks with sprained MCL, ankle

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Bucks announced the severity of Portis’ injuries to his knee and ankle on Wednesday and said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Portis, who turns 28 on Feb. 10, is averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 forward will miss a game f

  • Canucks' Boudreau emotional amid rumors of imminent firing

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau became emotional on Friday when asked about rumors that he may soon be fired. “I’d be a fool not to say that I don’t know what’s going on,” Boudreau said as tears welled in his eyes. “But ... you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is.” Boudreau's job security has been in question since the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an 0-5-2 start. Vancouver was sixth in the Pacific Division, 12 points out of a pla

  • Olofsson, Krebs each score 2 as Sabres surge past Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games. “I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofss

  • 'He was an All-Star last year': Pascal Siakam on Fred VanVleet's recent play

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses the upcoming road trip, Fred VanVleet's performance of late and Toronto stringing together a consistent level of play.

  • Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

    HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s

  • Keller nets his 2nd hat trick; Coyotes handle Vegas 4-1

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller had his second hat trick of the season and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Golden Knights 4-1 on Sunday night, their second victory in the last 13 games. Dylan Guenther scored and Karel Vejmelka had 35 saves for the Coyotes, who had been shut out in their last two games. Keller has a team-high 18 goals but had only one in his previous 10 games. Phil Kessel scored and Logan Thompson had 19 saves for Vegas, which has lost four of five. Keller score twice in the thir

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Twins traded reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins on Friday for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo López. The 25-year-old Arraez had a breakout season for Minnesota last year, making his first All-Star team while batting a league-best .316 and denying Aaron Judge a Triple Crown. The Yankees star led the AL in home runs and RBIs and finished five points behind Arraez in batting average. López should bolster an already deep Twins