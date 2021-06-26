Santa Ana Mater Dei to play football game against Duncanville in Texas

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson announced his team will play Duncanville in Texas on Aug. 27. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Unable to find a local team to play this fall in a nonleague game, Santa Ana Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson said Friday night the Monarchs will travel to Texas on Aug. 27 to play powerhouse Duncanville.

It will be Mater Dei's first-ever trip to Texas, where Friday night high school football is treated like a religion.

Duncanville was 10-2 last season. There's hope the game will be broadcast on television.

Book your tickets, we’re headed to Texas! ✈️ 😤 #MDvsDuncanville



📆 8.27.21

📍Duncanville, TX@MD_Athletics @Duncanville_Fb @Prep_Gridiron



Details for this game & the full 2021 schedule coming soon. pic.twitter.com/yhERO0CEyK — Mater Dei Football (@MDFootball) June 26, 2021

Mater Dei finished unbeaten during its five-game spring football season. It will be the Monarchs' second game of its 2021 fall season, which starts with a game against Corona Centennial.

"I built this monster, and I can't find games," said Rollinson, who began coaching the Monarchs in 1989.

