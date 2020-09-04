Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 September 2020 at 11:30 EET



Sanoma’s financial reporting in 2021

In 2021, Sanoma will publish financial information as follows:

Full-Year Result 2020 Wednesday, 10 February

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2021 Friday, 30 April

Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021 Wednesday, 28 July

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2021 Wednesday, 27 October

Sanoma observes a silent period of 30 days prior to the publishing of financial information.

Sanoma’s Financial Statements and Directors’ Report for 2020 will be published during week 9 (starting on 1 March).

Sanoma Corporation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 is planned to be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 at the latest.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital course materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com .



