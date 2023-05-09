Sanoma Corp

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 May 2023 at 8:30EET

Sanoma Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Sanoma has received an announcement from Rafaela Seppälä on 8 May 2023, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total holding of Sanoma Corporation’s shares and voting rights owned by Rafaela Seppälä fell below the level of 5% of the share capital of Sanoma Corporation as a result of share transactions concluded on 4 May 2023.

The total holding of Rafaela Seppälä fell to 7,654,746 shares, corresponding to 4.68% of Sanoma’s shares and voting rights.

Total positions of Rafaela Seppälä subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.68% N/A 4.68% 7,654,746 Positions of previous notification N/A N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class / type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) F10009007694 7,654,746 N/A 4.68% N/A Subtotal A 7,654,746 4.68%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A Subtotal B

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601





