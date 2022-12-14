Sanoma’s CDP Climate rating improved to leadership level of A-

Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 14 December 2022 at 9:30 EET

Sanoma’s CDP Climate rating improved to leadership level of A-

Sanoma was awarded with the leadership level score of A- in the global CDP Climate Change rating, considered the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. The CDP scoring varies in a scale from A to D-. In addition, Sanoma maintained a solid CDP Forest rating of B.

“We are extremely happy that our actions to combat the climate crisis and our transparent reporting are recognised by the leadership level CDP Climate rating of A-. We take the climate crisis seriously and use the ratings to test and improve our performance. We see five steps as key for credible climate action: comprehensive measurement of our climate footprint, ambitious climate targets covering emissions not only from our own operations but also from the full value chain, clear reduction roadmaps, strong executive management commitment and transparent communications. Following these steps, we have in recent years been able to accelerate our climate actions and improve Sanoma’s sustainability and ESG reporting and ratings,” says Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma.

Sanoma has integrated climate into its strategy to ensure transformation of its business to meet the requirements of a low-carbon economy. Sanoma aims to be carbon neutral by 2030 throughout its value chain and is aligning its emission reduction targets with Science Based Target initiative and Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degree goal. Sanoma uses the Task Force on Climate Related Disclosure Framework (TCFD) to manage its climate strategy and assesses climate-related risks and opportunities annually. Sanoma measures its carbon footprint using the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) protocol and covering GHG emissions from both its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) and its value chain (Scope 3). In 2021, Sanoma halved the emissions from its own operations and has continued its actions in 2022.

CDP is a global non-profit organisation that annually assesses companies’ environmental work. The scores are based on the scope of reporting, the identification and management of environmental risks and compliance with the best practices in environmental management, and CDP regularly increases the minimum level required for a leadership level rating. In 2022, nearly 20,000 organisations around the world disclosed data through CDP, with only approx. 330 reaching the leadership level rating. Sanoma has reported to CDP since 2010.

Learn more about CDP. Learn more about Sanoma’s ESG ratings and Sanoma as a sustainable investment here.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive impact on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2021, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.25bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 15.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


