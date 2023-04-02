Sanna Marin loses election as Finland veers to the Right

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday in a close-fought election for parliament.

Centre-Right leader Petteri Orpo claimed victory, with the far-Right Finns Party in second place ahead of Marin's Social Democrats in third.

"This was a great victory," Orpo, the 53-year-old head of the conservative National Coalition Party, told his supporters, adding: "On the basis of this election result... we will start negotiating a government in Finland."

The biggest party in parliament traditionally gets the first chance to build a government, and since the 1990s that party has always claimed the prime minister's office.

The head of the far-right Finns Party, Riikka Purra, thanked her supporters for the party's "best election result ever".

With 96 percent of votes counted, the centre-right was credited with 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, the far-right with 46 and the Social Democrats with 43.

The election had been seen as a three-way race with the results too close to call as they came in on Sunday evening.

At one point Marin's Social Democrats were tied with the centre-right National Coalition, with the far right trailing in third place.

The outcome is a blow to Ms Marin, who became the world's youngest prime minister in 2019 at age 34 and was fighting for a second term just days before Finland's historic accession to the Nato defence alliance.

Born in 1969 in rural south-west Finland, the 53-year-old Orpo has a university degree in political science.

He has been a member of parliament since 2007 and became head of the National Coalition in 2016 after challenging his predecessor Alexander Stubb, a former prime minister, for the party leadership.

Considered a moderate and a smooth negotiator, Orpo has held several government posts, including as minister of agriculture and forestry from 2014 to 2015, interior minister from 2015 to 2016 and finance minister from 2016 to 2019.

He earned praise across most of Finland's political spectrum for his handling as interior minister of the 2015 migration crisis in Europe, when the Nordic nation saw a tenfold increase in refugee arrivals.