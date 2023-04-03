Sanna Marin: Finland’s “heroic” former millennial prime minister

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 37, has been defeated by the National Coalition Party (NCP) after conceding the tight three-way election race.

The country’s conservative leader Petteri Orpo won 20.8% of the vote, while the right-wing populist Finns Party secured 20.1%. With only 19.9% of the vote, Ms Marin had no choice but to drop out of her bid for a second term in office.

"Congratulations to the winner of the elections, congratulations to the National Coalition Party, congratulations to the Finns Party. Democracy has spoken," said Marin.

It was a shock result, especially considering Marin’s high poll ratings after steering Finland through the Covid pandemic and for making the announcement last May that Finland — which shares an 830-mile border with Russia and has historically been known for its military neutrality — will join Sweden in applying for membership of Nato.

The leader of the centre-left Social Democratic party broke records as the world’s youngest female head of government when she took office as PM aged just 34 in December 2019. She was also the first in her family to go to university, was raised by two mothers in what she calls a “rainbow family”, and is regularly seen breastfeeding her daughter Emma in Parliament — one of a series of feminist moves that have earned her a loyal legion of followers.

However her tenure was not without controversy. Last August she was forced to deny taking drugs after a video leaked of her partying with friends, including Finnish celebrities. The video sees Ms Marin singing and dancing. Finnish MP Mikko Karna urged the prime minister to take a drug test, but Ms Marin denied she’d done anything wrong.

She said: “I danced, sang, and partied — perfectly legal things. And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or known of others using drugs. I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.”

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (AP)

In December 2021, Ms Marin was also criticised for visiting a nightclub after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid. And although she did not break any rules at the time, she later apologised. She was then called “tasteless”, “ridiculous” and “attention-seeking” for posing for a magazine shoot in a blazer with a plunging neckline and nothing underneath except for a necklace.

But the backlash the Finnish prime minister faces for acting like any other 30-something occurs alongside the praise she receives for bold political moves, and Marin certainly wasn’t silenced by sexist comments and double standards. “In every position I’ve ever been in, my gender has always been the starting point — that I am a young woman. I hope one day it won’t be an issue… I’m no better and no worse than a middle-aged man,” she once told Vogue, talking openly about the realities of being a working mother and shared parental leave with her ex-footballer husband and partner of 18 years, Markus Räikkönen.

So how did she become PM so young and what did she achieve in her office? From her fairytale wedding in her first year in office to her awkward clubbing-gate apology last year, here’s everything you need to know about Finland’s former “role model” millennial leader.

An “invisible” childhood with two mums

Marin’s was not your typical political upbringing. She was born into a working-class family in Helsinki and grew up in a rented home, her parents divorcing when she was young because of her father Lauri’s alcohol addiction.

To make ends meet, she worked in bakeries and delivered magazines and didn’t consider a career in politics until much later. “When I was in high school, I felt that the people who make the policies were quite different and came from different backgrounds than me,” she told Finnish magazine Me Naiset. “At that time I didn’t think it was possible to get involved myself.”

Marin’s mother began a relationship with another woman after the divorce, so she was brought up by same-sex parents in what she calls a “rainbow family”. But growing up in an LGBTQ+ household made her feel “invisible” at times. “We were not recognised as a true family or equal with others,” she once said of how her childhood influenced her politics. “For me, people have always been equal. It’s not a matter of opinion. That’s the foundation of everything.”

That said, Marin has never been one to let comments get to her. “I wasn’t bullied much,” she once said. “Even when I was little, I was very candid and stubborn. I wouldn’t have taken anything easy.”

Teachers at her secondary school on the outskirts of Tampere in southern Finland say she didn’t particularly stand out in the classroom but they do remember her asking for extra homework.

She was the first in her family to go into higher education, gaining a master’s degree in administrative science at the University of Tampere, and thanked her “demanding teachers” and the support of the welfare state for helping her during her election campaign.

“She is where she is today because of our welfare state,” says Finnish reporter Jasmin Ojalainen. “Finland has flourished into one of the most literate, democratic, developed countries in the world from very vulnerable beginnings. She has essentially done the same. She encapsulates the Finnish dream.”

For Marin, that dream became a reality at record speed. By 27, she’d already become head of the council in Finland’s third largest city, Tampere, after a “political wake-up call” during university that working hard could benefit other people, not just herself.

She became council chairman in 2013, was elected as second deputy chairman of the Social Democratic Party in 2014 and was elected to parliament in 2015, as MP for the district of Pirkanmaa. By June 2019, she was transport and communications minister and by December that year she became prime minister.

Onlookers say she was refreshingly open about her ambition to make it to the top all along. Once, on a girls’ sauna night out with Marin, journalist Kristiina Tolkki says she asked the politician whether she was going to be leader of her party.

“She just looked at me as if to say, are you even asking me this?” Tolkki recalls. A few years later, she made that Finnish dream come true and took over from former lawyer Antti Rinne, 57, as the country’s 46th prime minister.

A millennial leader for female-first Finland

When Marin took over from Rinne in 2019, her gender was far from trailblazing in Finnish politics. The country had already seen two female prime ministers and women made up 47 per cent of parliamentarians. Indeed, all five of the five-party coalition she became the leader of were women — and four of them under the age of 35.

“It’s not as big a deal in Finland as it would be somewhere else,” she told Time magazine of her political sisterhood, who all made a point of supporting each other and lifting each other up on Twitter at the time, despite their political rivalries.

It was Marin’s age that caused a bigger stir than her gender. Despite other young female party leaders, her election was a landmark one by prime minister standards — and certainly on a global stage.

At 34, she was the world’s youngest head of government (33-year-old Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz stole the title when he returned to power a few weeks later) and was widely hailed as a politician for the Instagram generation thanks to her progressive social attitudes and openness about her personal life on social media.

“I’m a representative of the younger generation, and yes that’s reflected in the way I do my work and how I live,” she has said.

“I won’t change the way I behave. I’m an individual, a person, a real person, even though I’m prime minister,” she said when asked if she would give up social media at the start of her time as PM.

Her Instagram is testimony to that promise. Alongside the selfies with world leaders, Marin’s grid bears all the hallmarks of a thirty-something-year-old mother: baby bump progress, post-workout selfies, and wedding snaps with her husband Markus Räikkönen, a former Finnish association football player.

According to reports, the couple met aged 18 during their final year of college and had been together for 16 years with a two-year-old daughter, Emma Amalia Marin, when they got married during Marin’s first year in office in August 2020.

The intimate 40-person ceremony took place at Kesäranta, the Prime Minister’s official residence on the Baltic Sea in Helsinki.

“Yesterday we said to each other I will. I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love,” Marin wrote on Instagram alongside an image of her and Räikkönen as newlyweds against a soft backdrop of trees.

“We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported each other at the bottom and in the storm. We have lived together in our youth, grown up and grown older to our beloved daughter. Of all the people, you’re right for me. Thank you for being by my side.”



Education, equality and buckets of empathy

Unsurprisingly given her background and Left-leaning party, Marin’s vision for her country was a liberal one.

When she was appointed, a senior MP from Finland’s centre-right National Coalition Party called Marin “the most Left-wing prime minister this country has ever had” and her policies reflected this: pro-refugee, a subject that’s divided the country since the EU migrant crisis started in 2015; she advocated a four-day working week so people can “spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life”; and she was passionate about key social issues including gender equality and homelessness, which she had hoped to end in all its forms by 2027.

Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world for five years in a row and regularly tops global leaderboards for issues including homelessness, ambitious climate targets, a generous welfare state and world-leading education (teachers there are required to have a master’s degree and Marin has raised the school leaving age to 18).

But it’s equality Marin was most commonly known for. “We have worked very hard to become an equal society,” she has said. “In the future we want to do even better when it comes to equality, and not only the equality of men and women, or the genders, but also the equality of minority groups in society.”

As a woman and mother, her work on gender equality in particular was particularly standout, the highlight being an equality programme for women and those from low-income backgrounds. Its policies included closing the gender pay gap, cracking down on domestic violence and encouraging parents to share parental leave — an issue she and her husband took the lead on themselves when they took six months off work when their daughter was born.

“I think that fathers should have the same right to spend time with their children,” says Marin. “I think that’s an investment you won’t regret.

“I split the parental leave in half with my husband: I spent six months with our daughter Emma when she was born, and my husband took six months as well, when she was little. This gives a very unique bond, the parental-child relationship, that we can still see now she’s almost four years old.”

However Marin’s position on the Finnish economy emerged as a main campaign theme that was heavily criticised by conservatives. In particular, new leader Orpo who focused on the country’s government debt and the need to make budget cuts.

NCP’s 20.8% share of votes now translates into 48 seats in the Eduskunta, Finland’s Parliament, while The Finns, a nationalist party running largely on an anti-immigration and anti-European Union agenda, is to get 46 seats and Marin’s Social Democrats 43 seats respectively. Commentators say this means a power shift in Finland’s political scene is afoot, with a new centre-right government with nationalist tones on the horizon.

“I trust the Finnish tradition of negotiating with all parties, and trying to find the best possible majority government for Finland," Orpo told the AP.

“And you know what is important for us? It’s that we are an active member of the European Union. We build up NATO-Finland, and we fix our economy. We boost our economic growth and create new jobs. These are the crucial, main, important issues we have to write into the government program,” he said.

Covid, clubbing and a very controversial photo shoot

Marin’s years in office might sound like a forward-thinking, feminist utopia, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. She became PM just three months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic and quickly faced the same challenges as all world leaders in how to manage it (thanks to her swift two-month lockdown, travel ban and her country’s in-house stockpile of PPE, Finland had one of Europe’s lowest incidences of the virus throughout the early days of the pandemic).

More recently, she had her own Covid-related partygate moment, though it dragged on for rather less time than Boris Johnson’s here in the UK. In December, almost exactly two years after taking office, she was forced to apologise after a gossip magazine revealed she went clubbing despite knowing she’d been exposed to Covid.

“My husband and I… had been out to eat, been shopping in town, seen friends and also spent time [enjoying] the evening and nightlife,” she wrote on Facebook after photos were published of her at a Helsinki nightclub at 3am, hours after her foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, tested positive for the virus.

Marin said she had been told by an authority that the guidelines didn’t require her to isolate, but admitted: “I should have used better judgment and double-checked the guidance given to me. I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that”.

A poll commissioned by a Finnish TV channel later found two-thirds of respondents thought the PM’s night out was a “serious mistake” and figures across the world were quick to join in with the criticism — including Tesla boss Elon Musk, who shared a meme showing a man whispering into the ear of a woman in a nightclub. “So what do you do?” he asks. “I’m the prime minister of Finland,” she replies, in an image that has been retweeted more than 15,000 times.

Although Marin apologised and largely remained popular, sexist and ageist comments were still a daily part of the job. Just days after she was elected in 2019, Estonia’s president was forced to apologise after his country’s interior minister called Marin a “sales girl” on a radio show and her all-female coalition was taunted as being “Spice Girls” and a “lipstick cabinet”.

She hit back, responding to ageist critics with an Instagram post quoting a line from a Finnish pop song: “Hey boom-boom-boomer, put some ice in your hat and cool it”. “I’m a representative of the younger generation,” she later told reporters. “And yes, that’s reflected in the way I do my work and how I live.”

The most high-profile criticism concerned a shoot she did in 2020 for fashion magazine Trendi, in which she posed in a blazer with nothing underneath alongside an interview saying she wanted to “concentrate on policies, not my appearance”.

Regardless of our work and our roles in society and politics, all too often we are judged by our appearance.

Sexist and misogynistic attacks continue unchecked.



Sexist and misogynistic attacks continue unchecked.



When will this shaming stop? #imwithsanna@MarinSanna

The image quickly sparked a global sexism row, with critics calling it “tasteless”, “inappropriate” and “attention-seeking” and others praising the PM for her bold look. The hashtag #imwithsanna began trending, with supporters posing in similar outfits in solidarity, and sharing topless photos of world leaders from Vladimir Putin to David Cameron to highlight the double standards between male and female politicians.

“Is it OK for a world leader to be sexy?”, “Finland plunges chest-first into sexism row” and “No, the Finnish prime minister has not ‘demeaned her office’ by showing some cleavage,” were among the explosion of headlines off the back of the debate.

Trendi’s editor Mari Karsikas later said that the “furore” stemmed from misogyny, adding: “Many did not see her chest at all — they saw Sanna Marin dressed in a trendy black trouser suit.”

A powerful leader through tough times

It certainly wasn’t an easy time in office: first, the Covid pandemic, and then steering Finland through its greatest crisis since the Second World War: the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Marin has tackled both fearlessly. Covid quickly made her a hero among the Finnish people, with a striking 85 per cent of Finns supporting her handling of the pandemic, which involved the closing of schools and the introduction of a track and trace “Corona Flash” app that was downloaded by almost every other person in the country.

Marin quickly became known for her straight-talking style. “Her performance at press conferences and in parliament, has been just what works best for Finns — clear, concise, unemotional; but with an undertone of warmth,” Eddy Hawkins, a reporter for Finnish Broadcasting, said recently.

“She is a very balanced person, focused on the job, with a human touch, but without populism,” says former Finnish PM Paavo Lopponen.

Over the last year, she’s faced an even bigger challenge: the Russia-Ukraine war. Finland and its neighbouring Sweden have historically remained militarily non-aligned but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Marin and her government to tear up the country’s decades-long neutrality agreement with Russia and apply for membership of Nato.

“Today, May 15, 2022, was a historic day when we decided to take a step towards Nato as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” Marin wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of her announcing her country’s landmark step in a bold cream power suit.

(REUTERS)

“The Government sent a report on the matter to Parliament in accordance with the guidelines of the President of the Republic and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy TP-UTVA. Finland’s Nato membership would increase both Finland’s security and the stability and security of the Baltic Sea region and Northern Europe.

“Finland’s strong defense and crisis resilience also strengthens Nato and the Alliance’s joint defense. With the membership of the Defense League Nato, Finland would be part of Nato’s common defense and thus within the scope of security guarantees under Article 5 of the Treaty. As a member of Nato, Finland would be deciding on security policy issues that are important to Finland.”

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks to the press as she arrives for a European Union (EU) summit at EU Headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)

Commentators said at the time the PM came across “steely” and bold during the speech, pointing out that she is three decades younger than Putin and far more “powerful” looking — all points Russia’s leader will hate and feel “humiliated” by.

“Prayers for a new generation of global politicians,” one wrote on Twitter.