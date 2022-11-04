Sanna Marin did not neglect her duties, partying inquiry rules

Sanna Marin, Finland's prime minister - VESA MOILANEN/AFP

Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister, has been cleared in a partying probe with an inquiry ruling she did not neglect her duties.

Dozens of complaints were filed to Finland’s chancellor of justice after the 36-year-old premier was shown dancing and partying with friends and celebrities, driving global headlines.

But the chancellor, an independent office responsible for overseeing the legality of government activities and to which any citizen can lodge complaints, concluded that Ms Marin had not neglected her duties as prime minister.

There was “no reason to suspect the prime minister of unlawful conduct in the performance of her duties or of neglect of her official duties,” Tuomas Poysti, the chancellor of justice, concluded.

At the time of the scandal, Ms Marin said she spent “an evening with friends” and that the videos were “filmed in private premises”.

“I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds,” she said.

Complaints to the chancellor alleged that Ms Marin was unfit to work “due to alcohol consumption”, claimed her behaviour was inappropriate for a prime minister and that she undermined Finland’s “reputation and security”.

But the chancellor said the complaints failed to establish that Ms Marin had omitted or jeopardised a “specific official duty”.

Assessing the “moral and social” dimension of a prime minister’s leisure activities is “a matter for parliament,” the chancellor said, adding that: “Political accountability is also weighed periodically in democratic elections.”

In August, Ms Marin took a drug test, which was negative, to clear up any suspicion voiced by some that comments heard on the video referred to narcotics - something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister.