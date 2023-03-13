Sanna Marin criticised by Finnish president for unauthorised offer of fighter jets to Ukraine

James Crisp
·2 min read
Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government - Sergey Dolzhenko/Shutterstock
Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government - Sergey Dolzhenko/Shutterstock

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government, the president or military.

Ms Marin, who faces elections next month, suggested Finland could donate the planes on a surprise trip to Kyiv.

The centre-Left politician was criticised for ignoring a constitutional obligation to consult on foreign policy and security matters and making the visit so close to the April 2 vote.

In Ukraine, Ms Marin said Finland could donate some of its 62 F/A-18 Hornet fighters, which will soon be replaced by 64 F-35A jets.

"The discussions are in the very early stages," Ms Marin said, as she raised Ukrainian hopes that Volodymyr Zelensky’s demands for jets from the West could be met.

But Sauli Niinistö, Finland’s president, told the Finnish News Agency there “has been no discussion with anyone”.

Sanna Marin met with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky this month - Sergey Dolzhenko/Shutterstock
Sanna Marin met with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky this month - Sergey Dolzhenko/Shutterstock

Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen, who is from a different party to Ms Marin, said the planes were needed by Finland and he had no idea what she was planning.

The comments also surprised the heads of the defence committee and foreign affairs committee, Finnish media reported.

Air Force Commander Major General Juha-Pekka Keränen told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper the plans had not been discussed with the military. He said that the jets would be needed until new F-35s are ready in about 2030.

Finland, which borders Russia,  decided to ditch decades of non-alignment to apply to join Nato after Putin launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Marin, 37, is one of Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics in the EU, and is being tipped as a possible candidate for the next European Commission president.

Polls  have shown she is the most popular prime minister in 30 years but her Social Democrats are trailing the centre-Right National Coalition Party.

Ms Marin, dubbed the “coolest prime minister in the world” by Germany’s Bild newspaper,  is no stranger to controversy.

She took a drugs test to prove she was clean after videos of her dancing and drinking with friends were leaked online last year.

Last month, she told Finns they could vote her out of office because of the leaked videos of “if they want” and said she was “still dancing, and drinking occasionally”.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Makes Revealing Claim On Work With Fox News

    Stephanie Grisham said she "would get a talking to" for not speaking with Fox News stars ahead of Trump.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Partisans destroy railway used by Putin's forces

    Pro-Ukrainian guerrillas destroyed a stretch of railway in occupied Kherson in a logistical blow to Russian forces.

  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

    The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system.

  • Fox pundit and ex-Trump aide tries to play down survey saying most Americans have positive view of the word ‘woke’

    Kayleigh McEnany said ‘normal people’ don’t respond to polls, and thus the results were inaccurate

  • Kevin McCarthy struggles to respond when asked 'what have we learned' about the Capitol riots after his release of the Jan. 6 tapes

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy deflected when asked what information was revealed about the Capitol riots by the tapes he had given to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

  • Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘lied to the American public’ and ‘should never become Senator’

    The House Speaker also called out Rep. Eric Swalwell and Gov. Gavin Newsom

  • Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

    Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.

  • ‘History will hold Trump accountable,’ Mike Pence says and mocks him over classified documents

    ‘President Trump was wrong’

  • Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the government would assess the effect of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on Israeli companies and determine whether or not to assist them. Israel is home to a vibrant high-tech industry, and local media said Sunday that hundreds of local firms could be exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Israeli business paper Globes said the bank was considered “the major funding body for Israeli companies” and that its fall was “closing the oxygen pipe” for the sector.

  • The U.S. is playing border politics again — this time with Canada

    Concern is reportedly growing among some American legislators about migrants crossing into the United States from Canada. One recent headline intoned: “U.S. Republicans are now warning: Migration from Canada is a problem” as some lawmakers have likened the apparent trend to “being assaulted.” Since Republican governors started to send migrants arriving in their states to Democrat jurisdictions in the summer of 2022, the question of border control has been a major subject of public policy discussions in the United States.

  • Why Did the Stormy Daniels Case Suddenly Go From Zero to 60?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has invited former President Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury about the Stormy Daniels hush money case. This is an about-face from Bragg’s previous reluctance to charge Trump in the financial crimes prosecution that his predecessor Cyrus Vance had appeared to green-light. But Bragg’s new-found prosecutorial libido may not bode well for any potential prosecution, given the challenges it

  • Putin ‘expected to attend G20 summit in India’ after Kremlin clears diary

    Russian leader could be in the same room as Western leaders for the first time since the Ukraine war

  • Germany Is Becoming a Roadblock for More and More EU Business

    (Bloomberg) -- The unpredictable behavior of Germany’s ruling coalition is becoming a disruptive influence in Europe and raising hackles across the continent.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailA last-ditch move

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they we

  • Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

    CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Police in Moldova said they foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were trained to cause mass unrest during a Sunday protest against the country’s new pro-Western government. The head of Moldova’s police, Viorel Cernauteanu, said in a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists,” some Russian citizens, who allegedly were promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” during the protest in the capital, Chisinau. Seven peopl

  • An anti-government protest in Czech capital draws thousands

    PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of people in the Czech Republic rallied against the government Saturday, protesting high inflation and demanding an end to the country's military support for Ukraine. A new political group, PRO, organized the rally at Prague's Wenceslas Square as an anti-poverty event. As participants called on the coalition government to resign, party leader Jindrich Rajchl said they want “a government to care first of all about the interests of the Czech citizens.” His group, whose name

  • China: President Xi Jinping's ramping up of rhetoric is deliberate - and the drawing of battle lines is accelerating

    Aside from the business at hand, events in China's Great Hall of the People really are an impressive spectacle. The National People's Congress (NPC) is an annual event that theoretically decides policy and occasionally makes changes to the constitution.

  • F-16s will 'eventually' be sent to Ukraine, former U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chair says

    A former top soldier in the United States says he expects that Western countries will eventually furnish Ukraine with fighter jets, fulfilling one of the embattled country's most urgent requests. "I think the F-16s will be provided, it's hard to know exactly when but I think they're coming," said Mike Mullen, a retired admiral and former chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an interview airing Sunday on Rosemary Barton Live. Mullen told guest host David Common that shipments of fighter je

  • Pipeline developers demand $20B US payout from Canada after Quebec projects rejected

    The liquified natural gas companies behind GNL Québec and Gazoduq are claiming $20 billion US in compensation from the government of Canada for pulling the plug on their natural gas liquefaction terminal and gas pipeline projects in Saguenay, Que. The goal of the $14 billion project was to build a terminal to export liquified natural gas imported by pipeline from Western Canada by boat on the Saguenay River. It also would have seen the construction of a 780-kilometre pipeline connecting the port

  • Bloodshed in Bakhmut: Russia Suffers Potentially Deadliest Day Yet in Ukraine

    Serhii Nuzhnenko/Radio Liberty via ReutersBoth sides fighting over the desolate ruins of the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine have reported inflicting huge numbers of deaths on each other as the bitter bloodshed appears to have escalated to previously unseen levels.On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that over 1,100 Russian fighters had been killed in the city in less than a week. He claimed that Moscow had sustained a further 1,500 “sanitary losses”—meaning casualties injured ba