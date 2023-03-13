Sanna Marin criticised by Finnish president for unauthorised offer of fighter jets to Ukraine

Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government - Sergey Dolzhenko/Shutterstock

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government, the president or military.

Ms Marin, who faces elections next month, suggested Finland could donate the planes on a surprise trip to Kyiv.

The centre-Left politician was criticised for ignoring a constitutional obligation to consult on foreign policy and security matters and making the visit so close to the April 2 vote.

In Ukraine, Ms Marin said Finland could donate some of its 62 F/A-18 Hornet fighters, which will soon be replaced by 64 F-35A jets.

"The discussions are in the very early stages," Ms Marin said, as she raised Ukrainian hopes that Volodymyr Zelensky’s demands for jets from the West could be met.

But Sauli Niinistö, Finland’s president, told the Finnish News Agency there “has been no discussion with anyone”.

Sanna Marin met with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky this month - Sergey Dolzhenko/Shutterstock

Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen, who is from a different party to Ms Marin, said the planes were needed by Finland and he had no idea what she was planning.

The comments also surprised the heads of the defence committee and foreign affairs committee, Finnish media reported.

Air Force Commander Major General Juha-Pekka Keränen told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper the plans had not been discussed with the military. He said that the jets would be needed until new F-35s are ready in about 2030.

Finland, which borders Russia, decided to ditch decades of non-alignment to apply to join Nato after Putin launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Marin, 37, is one of Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics in the EU, and is being tipped as a possible candidate for the next European Commission president.

Polls have shown she is the most popular prime minister in 30 years but her Social Democrats are trailing the centre-Right National Coalition Party.

Ms Marin, dubbed the “coolest prime minister in the world” by Germany’s Bild newspaper, is no stranger to controversy.

She took a drugs test to prove she was clean after videos of her dancing and drinking with friends were leaked online last year.

Last month, she told Finns they could vote her out of office because of the leaked videos of “if they want” and said she was “still dancing, and drinking occasionally”.