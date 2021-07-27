Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Date: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The ‘Angarki’ is a Sanskrit word that means ‘red like burned coal’ and hence, Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday is known as Angarki Chaturthi. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ganesha blessed the planet Mars.

This month, the day will be observed on July 27. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha as well as planet Mars on this day. They also observe fast on this day to seek blessings and keep all the hurdles away from their life. Know about the tithi, time, puja vidhi, and significance of Angarki Chaturthi.

Angarki Chaturthi Vrat 2021: Date and time

Angarki Chaturthi will be observed on July 27. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 02:54 AM on July 27 and will end at 02:28 AM on July 28. The timings for moonrise is 09:50 pm.

Angarki Chaturthi Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi

Devotees take a bath in the early morning before sunrise as well as after sunrise on this day. Lord Ganesha is worshipped with vermilion, akshat, durva grass, modak, betel leaves, incense, janeu, doob, betel nut, clove, cardamom, naivedya, sesame, sweet potato, guava, jaggery and ghee. After worshipping Lord Ganesha, Chandra dev is also worshipped and offered Arghya with honey, sandalwood, roli and milk. It is said that devotees should wear yellow cloth during puja rituals.

Angarki Chaturthi Vrat 2021: Significance

The fast of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is quite significant for the Hindu community, especially in western India. Devotees keep this fast to seek prosperity for their children. It is believed that on this day, worshipping Lord Ganesha blesses them with wisdom and good health. Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta in the Hindu scriptures and hence, it is said that he removes all the troubles of his devotees and fulfil their wishes.

