Sankara replaces General Charles de Gaulle as Burkina Faso decolonises street name

Burkina Faso’s military rulers have officially renamed one of main streets in the capital Ouagadougou, replacing the country's former colonial ruler with its pan-africanist father of independence, Thomas Sankara. The move follows similar trends in Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.

As part of the commemoration of 36th anniversary of Sankara's assassination on 15 October, Boulevard Général Charles De Gaulle in the capital Ouagadougou was officially renamed Boulevard Thomas Sankara.

Daouda Traoré, retired colonel major and vice-president of the international Thomas Sankara Memorial Committee, was delighted that the boulevard would now carry the name of "the world’s most famous Burkinabé citizen".

This is a "name that drapes this boulevard with the seal of dignity and sovereignty of our people, in keeping with our history, our spirit and our soul marked by anti-imperialist convictions," he said.

While Burkina Faso has seen a swell in anti-French sentiment, the affirmation of sovereignty through renaming streets and monuments is by no means particular to the Sahelian state.

"The debate began in Cameroon with the awakening of civil society," says Kalvin Soiresse, a Belgian MP of Cameroon-Togolese origin, and former coordinator of the Mémoires Coloniales collective.

