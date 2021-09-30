Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt-Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets Release Date

The makers of Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi have announced the film's release date, 6 January, 2022. Bhansali Productions shared the film's poster with the caption, "The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you"

In February, Pen Studios had released the teaser for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film which introduced Alia Bhatt as Gangu aka Gangubai Kathiawadi, the fearless matriarch of Kamathipura.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on 30 July but was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the film's teaser:

