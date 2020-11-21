Sanjay Dutt's First Online Release 'Torbaaz' Out on 11 December

Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz is all set for its Netflix release on 11 December 2020. The story of the journey of redemption and rising from personal tragedy is set in Afghanistan.

This is the first Sanjay Dutt release after his successful recovery from illness earlier this year.

Speaking about his Netflix debut, Sanjay Dutt said, “The story of Torbaaz is closely aligned with the reality of Afghanistan, and the beautiful depiction of cricket as a means of deliverance is as true for the children as it is for my character, Nasser Khan, who bounces back from personal tragedy. I am truly grateful for all the love and support that I have received over the past few months, and I am glad to be returning to the screen with this powerful film. We have a strong partner in Netflix and am glad that the film will reach discerning audiences around the world, where the story can resonate across boundaries.”

Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of a few refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction through the game of cricket.

The film also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev. It's written and directed by Girish Malik.

