Sanjay Dutt Health Update: Actor Says He’s Doing Well and Should Be Home in a Day or Two (Read Tweet)

Sanjay Dutt’s near and dear ones and fans panicked when they heard that he has been rushed to a hospital after complaining of breathing issues. The Bollywood actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, on August 8 evening, when he complained of breathlessness. The actor’s sister, politician Priya Dutt had confirmed that her brother, actor Sanjay Dutt also did a test for COVID-19 and the result was negative. She had told PTI, “He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative.” Priya also stated that he might get discharged by Monday, August 10. Sanjay Dutt Admitted To Lilavati Hospital After Complaining Of Breathlessness; Reports Claim He is COVID-19 Negative.

As soon as the news of Sanjay Dutt’s hospitalisation broke out, all his fans started sharing tweets and wished for his speedy recovery. The actor later posted a tweet in which he mentioned that he is doing well and would get discharged in a day or two. His tweet read, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.” Sanjay Dutt Hospitalised: Fans Relieved To Know That Baba Has Tested Negative For COVID-19, Wish Him Good Health On Twitter (View Tweets).

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020





Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata and his two children are currently in Dubai. They had been there before the lockdown was imposed owing to the coronavirus outbreak and international travel was banned. The actor has been kept in a non-COVID ward and more medical tests are being carried on to understand how his oxygen level dipped. Get well soon superstar!