SanitizeFirst Global Solutions Announces the Launch of the Clean Clip(TM), a Battery-Powered Sanitizer Gel Dispenser

The Clean Clip Solidly Clips to Clothing, Belts, Backpacks and More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Michael Watson and the rest of the team from SanitizeFirst Global Solutions, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Clean Clip(TM), an automated sanitization solution.

As a company spokesperson noted, Watson originally invented the Clean Clip for the military and first responders. Now, he is working on making it available to the general public.

Watson and the team from SanitizeFirst Global Solutions know that since the beginning of the COVID-19 global pandemic, face masks and hand sanitizer have been used by virtually everyone.

While people have purchased their own masks, they often use public hand sanitizer stations when they are out and about. To access the sanitizer, people typically have to touch the dispenser, which can expose them to the germs of hundreds, if not thousands of other people.

This knowledge inspired Watson and the team to create the Clean Clip, and provide people with a personal and portable sanitation station. The Clean Clip is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter.

The Clean Clip is a battery-powered gel sanitizer dispenser that people can clip to their clothing, purse, backpack, belt and other equipment. To use it, all that people need to do is push a button; this will quickly release the sanitizer gel into their hand.

From teachers and social workers and medical and business professionals to restaurant employees, beauticians and family members, Clean Clip will allow people to boost the cleanliness of their hands.

"This invention dispenses 70 percent ethyl alcohol, which is Health Canada approved moisturizing sanitizer gel from the unit's convenient, prefilled, recyclable cartridges," the spokesperson noted, adding that the Clean Clip is also rugged, stylish, durable and safe to handle.

"The device has no sharp corners and is made to be water-resistant, impact-resistant and dust resistant."

The Clean Clip can be used with either one or both hands, and the 40ml cartridges are not only recyclable, they are easy to replace. People who purchase the Clean Clip can choose the auto-ship program if they desire; this way they will not have to worry about running out of the sanitizer.

About SanitizeFirst Global Solutions:

The SanitizeFirst Global Solutions Company emerged to meet the PPE challenge of 2020. They have created the Clean Clip, a battery-powered gel dispenser that securely attaches to clothing, equipment, bags, belts and more.

