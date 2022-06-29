Sanitation workers find man’s body wrapped in blanket in car trunk, California cops say

A man was found dead, wrapped in a blanket in a car truck in a California alley, police said.

Sanitation workers discovered the body around 7:07 a.m. in the Mountain View neighborhood in San Diego on June 26, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

His body was in the trunk of a blue 2019 Honda Insight, and it was parked in an alley near 500 S. 45th Street, police said.

Police said it appeared the man died in another location before he was placed in the trunk and called the death “suspicious.”

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine his cause of death, and his name hasn’t been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

