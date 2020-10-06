Sanirajak under state of emergency after widespread power outage

A power outage affecting roughly a quarter of Sanirajak, Nunavut, has led the hamlet to declare a local state of emergency.

Louis Primeau, the hamlet's chief administrative officer, said the airport, water plant and Northern store were among the buildings affected by the power outage.

Primeau said the outage began around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. High winds and wet snow caused power lines to sway and spark. A line crew sent to repair the damage was unable to land due to high winds and poor visibility.

The hamlet has set up two emergency shelters in the community hall and school gymnasium for those with no power and "nowhere warm to stay," Primeau said.

"We've arranged for a bunch of food … to be brought to both places," he said.

Nunavut's chief public health officer has granted a temporary exemption to COVID-19 regulations that limit the number of people that can share the space.

Primeau estimated as many as 250 residents may be affected.

The local Arctic Co-op store and hotel are unaffected.

Qulliq Energy Corporation did not immediately respond to requests for information. If a crew is sent back out soon, Primeau noted, the lack of lights may pose a problem for landing.

"We're going to have to get trucks or something to line the runway … so the plane can land," he said.