Sania Mirza interview: 'With the bubble, I need to see mental health of my child, not just myself'

Sania Mirza returned to Wimbledon on Thursday after a four-year gap. Partnering Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the women's doubles, they got the better of sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in a 7-5, 6-3 win. This was Mirza's first appearance at a Grand Slam since the Australian Open last year where she suffered a calf injury.

Since that injury, Mirza has played a handful of tournaments: Dubai (2020, 2021), Doha (2020, 2021), and Billie Jean King Cup (2020). In London, she is into the second round of women's doubles and scheduled to partner Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles - where they face Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round.

Mirza was at her best in crucial moments of the match. She showed excellent hands at the net to clinch the opening set in an evenly contested match. Serving for the match, she brought up the match point with a cross-court forehand winner and closed things out with an ace. Immediately after, she went up to her son to celebrate - who also joined her in the press conference room.

In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Sania Mirza talked about return to Wimbledon, life in a bubble for a mother, her aspirations on the tour and the upcoming Olympics.

Q. How did it feel to be back playing a major? Playing at Wimbledon after four years?

Playing at Wimbledon has always been special. I've been playing Wimbledon since 2001 or 2002 and it's been special every time. I've had some of the greatest moments of my career here. It is amazing to be back and to win is very, very special for every time I step on the court here.

I'm playing a Grand Slam after more than a year-and-a-half and the last one I played with an injury. So it is good to be healthy and put myself in that position with Bethanie to win the match, and we're just happy to have really come through a very tough match.

Q. How difficult is it to be in a bubble?

I was in the bubble in Doha and Dubai this year. It's not easy, especially with a toddler in a room, it is definitely harder. It is what it is. We're going through some difficult times as the world is still in a pandemic so you just have to deal with it. We just try to find things to do. Here we have the whole hotel to ourselves, at least we can move around, he can move around, we're not stuck in a room. Not every place allows that. That is one of the reasons I've not been able to play the full schedule. As a mother, I also need to see the mental health of my child, not just of myself. It is something we have to deal with, we can't think about that, have to focus on our tennis and try to get those wins.

Q. How important is having the right partner for you at this stage in your career? You've played with many champions over the years. Bethanie is also one.

The reason I'm playing tennis again, in a pandemic, with a toddler, is because I think I can win. I'm not coming here to just show up and that is something I'm very clear about. Of course, having the right partner is something that is very important. Bethanie and I have had a lot of success in the past. We've played so many years together, we've been best friends over the past 20 years. It is obviously special to play with someone and we're both at the end of our careers. We're both not 25 anymore, we're both close to 35-36 at the moment. Bethanie is an amazing partner for me and vice versa and that's the reason we're playing together.

Q. How do you see the Olympics at this stage in your career as against the previous one or your debut as well?

Olympics is something that is special for every athlete no matter how many times you play it. Last time we (Mirza and Rohan Bopanna) came extremely close to winning that medal. Last Olympics if you had asked if I will play the next, I would have said 'no' because I knew I wanted to have a baby. To put myself in this position, I'm extremely proud of myself and been really grateful to be in this position, after having a baby, to be able to compete in my fourth Olympics. I see Olympics as special every single time. I'm a very patriotic person so it brings out all that patriotism every time I play for India.

