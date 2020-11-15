Sania Mirza Birthday Special: Fiercely Feminine, Incredibly Chic, an Ode to Her Sartorial Sass!

Sania Mirza may be a professional tennis player, a former doubles world No. 1 having clinched six Grand Slam titles in her career but she is also a bonafide fashionista. While on the court, Sania's ruthless demeanour strikes a chord, her off-court spunk equally allures. As one of the highest-paid and most high-profile athletes in the country the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia, Sania Mirza goes on to rope in a carefully curated fashion arsenal. Well, having a fashion curator for a sibling immensely shows in all of Sania's styles as her sister Anam Mirza goes on to immaculately play Sania's in-house stylist. Sania's toned frame, courtesy a rigorous post-partum workout finds her flitting from one stunning style vibe to another. While nailing the basics, Sania strides in with a niche experimental streak pulling all tricky hues, cuts, silhouettes, fabrics into fold effortlessly. Giving humble homegrown labels a worthy high-profile shout-out, Sania Mirza goes on to slay varied style chapters like dresses, gowns, festive shararas, lehengas et.al. with a delightful exuberance. Sania turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of these brilliant style moments.

Also Read | Sania Mirza Birthday Special: A Look At Biggest Career Achievements of the Indian Tennis Icon

Sania accompanies all of her styles with a befitting dash of minimal makeup and styles her naturally wavy hair as the style demands. Here's a closer look. Sania Mirza Shares Cute Photo With Son Izhaan Mirza Malik, Says ‘Her Baby Always Spots the Camera’.

For her sister Anam's wedding back in December 2019, Sania flaunted a Jayanti Reddy ivory and deep violet toned lehenga with jewellery by Razwada, glossy glam and an elegant hairdo.

Also Read | Sania Mirza Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Six-Time Grand Slam Winner

View photos Sania Mirza Fashion Moments More

Sania Mirza Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, Sania wore a yellow House of Shachi dress with gold-toned earrings, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

View photos Sania Mirza Fashion Moments More

Sania Mirza Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sania wore an Aisha Rao lehenga with a potli from The Little Shop, jewellery by Anmol, subtle makeup and an updo.

View photos Sania Mirza Fashion Moments More

Sania Mirza Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Sania stun in a hot pink Ekaya Banaras creation with her smartwatch, an updo, subtle makeup, a hairdo and statement earrings.

View photos Sania Mirza Fashion Moments More

Story continues