Sanheim scores in OT to give Flyers 4-3 win over Senators

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Giroux moved into a tie for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Backup goalie Martin Jones started in place of Carter Hart, who missed the contest due to a non-COVID illness, and made 28 saves.

Artem Zub, Tim Stützle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 34 saves.

STARS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

DALLAS (AP) — John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime to lift Dallas.

Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals and two assists, and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots to help Dallas end a five-game losing streak that followed a franchise-record seven-game winning streak.

Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 35 saves. The Blackhawks have lost three of four (1-2-1).

RED WINGS 5, DEVILS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as Detroit handed New Jersey its fifth straight loss.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for Detroit and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves.

Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves in his second career start.

HURRICANES 5, KINGS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored in the opening two minutes and they each added an assist for Carolina.

Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury also scored for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei had two assists to help Carolina won for the sixth time in its last seven games. Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots, improving his career record to 10-1-3 against Los Angeles.

Blake Lizotte scored late in the second period in his second game back for Los Angeles after a five-game absence due to COVID protocols. The Kings snapped a four-game points streak. Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for Los Angeles.

