Sanford's (NZSE:SAN) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Sanford Limited (NZSE:SAN) has announced that on 6th of December, it will be paying a dividend ofNZ$0.0706, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

Sanford's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 26% which is fairly sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of NZ$0.23 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of NZ$0.12. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.3% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Sanford's EPS has declined at around 25% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

We're Not Big Fans Of Sanford's Dividend

To sum up, we don't like when dividends are cut, but in this case the dividend may have been too high to begin with. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sanford that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

