Sanford, Florida, Braces For Trump’s ‘Crazy’ COVID Roadshow

If it was up to Patrick Austin, President Donald Trump would hold off from heading to Sanford, Florida, on Monday for his first major campaign rally since being hospitalized with COVID-19.

But the local city commissioner had no illusions that not much could be done to stop the president once he’s made a decision like this, for what the president bragged on Twitter would be “a very BIG RALLY!”

“He has the right to do it,” Austin said early Sunday afternoon. “I just don’t think it’s the right time.”

When Trump speaks at Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday night, it will be one week since he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after announcing in the early hours of Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rallies in Pennsylvania and Iowa later this week will follow the Florida trip.

Late Saturday, the White House released a carefully worded letter from the president’s physician saying the president “is no longer considered a transmission risk to others.” But the letter did not specifically say the president had tested negative for COVID-19.

While Austin said he didn’t think the event was “a huge health scare for our community” when it comes to the crowd, citing a mask order in place in the county, he wasn’t without concerns about the timing of Trump’s appearance. In a text message Sunday morning, he said, “I’m still skeptical and wish he’d be more conservative. A few extra days just to be safe would be nice, no matter any tests or press releases.”

“I’m worried about anybody that has had COVID or tested positive being out in the community in less than two weeks,” Austin said in an interview shortly after. “It could be the president, it could be my worst enemy. I don’t care who it is. They shouldn’t be out in public.”

Trump’s rallies during the pandemic have alarmed health experts, but Monday’s rally may come to be the most stunning example yet of the president trying to push away the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic with election day coming ever closer.

Trump claimed without evidence later on Sunday he “tested totally negative,” according to NBC News, but there has been no release from the White House at press time.

After hearing the announcement Friday afternoon that Sanford would be the president’s first major rally following the health scare, some local business owners were alarmed. One local business owner, who asked to be quoted anonymously over fears of hurting their business, told The Daily Beast: “No person in their right mind would do this and risk so many people.”

Another local business owner called the planned rally “crazy.”

“Do I think it’s safe to have this rally? No I don’t,” they said. “Am I kind of just over it all? Yes. Am I worried that it’s not good for our community health wise? Yeah, I don’t think it’s good for our community.”

And the Trump campaign carried a familiar warning and liability waiver for people registering for the event on its website, saying “by registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

“We take strong precautions for our campaign events,” the campaign said in a statement. “Every attendee has their temperature checked, is provided a mask they’re instructed to wear, and has access to plenty of hand sanitizer. We also have signs at our events instructing attendees to wear their masks.”

The last major rally Trump had before publicly disclosing his positive COVID-19 test came on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in Duluth, Minnesota. Around 1 a.m. the following Friday, Trump announced on Twitter that both he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.

What followed was a week of confusion and concern, with the president heading to Walter Reed later that day, and a weekend of mixed signals on his public health standing. By the night of Oct. 5, Trump had returned to the White House and made a show of taking his face mask off. In the days after, the president continued to tout how well he was feeling in sometimes rambling videos posted to social media, even as it became clear that there was an outbreak tied to the White House.

But back in Minnesota, worries about the impact of Trump’s visit in the wake of him testing positive were also apparent. In a statement the same day the president announced he had tested positive, the state’s health department warned “there is a potential risk that transmission occurred at the Duluth rally and other events associated with President Trump’s visit.”

