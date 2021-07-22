Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $57.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.16 per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $141.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $134.3 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 79% in the last 12 months.

