Sandy Liang Debuts New Salomon Collab at New York Fashion Week

Sandy Liang just presented its Fall/Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week, and it's everything we thought it'd be. After 2023 was deemed the year of the bow, all eyes were on Liang to see what she'd be doing next. For FW24, the designer embraces her "just a girl" aesthetic, with the collection following "a schoolgirl who grows up to be a princess."

According to the show notes, "In the fall, she emerges from the ocean. She ties her hair, like you tie yours, in a ribbon of salt. She gathers things she can never live without, things she can't even remember, in her little bag. Her bag is a silver falling star strapped on by satin. She gathers pictures on her phone. When she turns around, all the way down her back are tiny strands of braids, like bows. Illusions are everywhere, on her wrist and on her collar, but she knows who she is. She is special. She is just one girl in a group of girls."

Alongside bow-adorning suits and separates, the collection marked another iteration of the Sandy x Salomon collaborative franchise, debuting a new pair of bow-laced black trainers and criss-cross strap ballet flats.

Read on for Hypebae's summary of Sandy Liang FW24.

WHO: While no known faces walked the show, Devon Lee Carlson and Anna Sophia Robb were in attendance.

SEE: The most stunning high ballerina boots were completed by bows on the toe, paired with recital bags in shiny leather, and statement big bow bags and pieces. Salomon shoes were covered by long pants, but it was clear to see black shoes with pink ribbons as laces.

TOUCH: Supple butter yellow injected a sense of playfulness into an otherwise officecore-inspired color palette of grays and reds. In terms of textures, the collection favored soft corduroy, honeyed mohair and Donegal tweed alongside silky satins.

TASTE: According to the show notes, "The collection is an ode to wearing your clothes, to growing up a little without sacrificing what you love." It's clear that big bows are sticking around for FW24, but with a newfound sense of connection and collaboration.