Sandy Koufax statue among $100 million in renovations coming to Dodger Stadium

Sandy Koufax had a 1.37 ERA in 86 career games at Dodger Stadium, which is pretty good. (AP Photo)

The center-field area of Dodger Stadium is going to look quite different next year, starting with a tribute to one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to add a statue of Sandy Koufax amid a $100 million renovation of their 57-year-old stadium, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Koufax’s statue will be the second to be added to Dodger Stadium, following the Jackie Robinson statue unveiled last year. Previously located in the stadium’s left-field plaza, the Robinson statue will reportedly be moved to center field and flank Koufax’s statue.

The Koufax is scheduled to be unveiled next year.

Everything coming to Dodger Stadium

The statues will be surrounded by a new entertainment plaza in center field. According to the Times, the renovations coming to Dodger Stadium include:

What changes are coming to Dodger Stadium for the 2020 All-Star Game? Tell 'em, Vin. pic.twitter.com/CnPHqmH21N — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2019

Space for pregame and postgame live music

Game-viewing area above the batter’s eye

“Legends of Dodger Baseball” plaques, which currently include Don Newcombe, Steve Garvey and Fernando Valenzuela

New food establishments

A beer garden

Two sports bars

A children’s play area

New restrooms in left field and right field

Enclosed bars with views of the bullpens

Elevators, escalators and bridges connecting the pavilion to the rest of the stadium

All of the changes are reportedly expected to be completed by the beginning of next season.

Dodger Stadium renovations

“We’re finally going to have a front door with this entertainment plaza we’re building below and beyond the pavilions,” Dodgers president Stan Kasten said, according to the Times. “It’s going to act like a two-acre tailgating area pre- and postgame.”

All of these renovations might be related to the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, which is set to return to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980.

