Sandy footprints make rangers think a bear was on a midnight beach stroll in California

An unlikely creature has been trekking in the sand along the California coast.

“Have you ever seen a black bear take a midnight stroll along the beach?” the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said in a June 7 Facebook post. “We haven’t either.”

Sandy footprints and GPS tracking, however, show Santa Monica Mountains’ newest, and only, resident black bear, BB-12, has visited Malibu “at least twice” recently, rangers said.

Coastal life, however, didn’t quite suit the bear, according to rangers.

BB-12 was first captured and collared in April, rangers said.

Biologists named him BB-12. He’s between 3 and 4 years old by their estimate, and though there have been bear sightings before, it’s “the first time biologists have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains.”

It’s the first time officials have found evidence of a bear living in the area since they started studying mountain lion populations there 20 years ago, officials said in previous McClatchy News reporting.

Since being collared, BB-12 has “crossed the 101 Freeway, Highway 23 and the 118 Freeway.”

Now, he is wandering the Santa Susana Mountains, rangers said.

“Who knows if this 3-4 year-old bear will keep going north or head back?” rangers said. “Luckily, his GPS radio-collar will keep us informed.”

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

