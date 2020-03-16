Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda gravel-lite race bike - Gallery

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda bike

One of the hottest prospects in USA Cycling's mountain biking scene, Sandy Floren has embarked on his own alternative calendar in 2020, turning his hand to the ever-growing discipline of gravel racing. He might be more used to flat bars and chunky mountain bike tyres but the XC collegiate level national champion has already proven himself as no slouch in the drop-bar cockpit of the adventure racing scene.

So far, Floren's two gravel outings have resulted in a third place at Grasshopper Adventure Low Gap after a late charge from Geoff Kabush caught Floren and Peter Stetina at the line, made possible by Kabush's Open U.P. bike choice. A few weeks later, Floren went one better, finishing second place behind Stetina in the predominantly road-going Grasshopper Adventure Series gravel race at Super Sweetwater.

We already covered the Canyon Ultimate CF SLX used by Stetina at Super Sweetwater, which was essentially Canyon's best lightweight road bike, adapted for gravel use with the addition of 28C tyres and a clutched rear derailleur. Floren took a similar approach, by adapting Trek's lightweight bike, the Emonda, into something that can handle a bit of rough and ready. However, the changes are minimal, and the bike would be just at home in the WorldTour peloton as the gravel bunch.

Our other pro-bike galleries of the Emonda might be more used to seeing 25C tubular tyres and a range-topping groupset, such as that used by Trek Segafredo's Richie Porte, but Floren's slightly-more-rugged version features a cheaper-to-replace-in-the-event-of-a-crash Shimano Ultegra groupset and wider than usual 28C tyres. More notably on that latter point, however, is the fact that Floren has foregone the option to run tubeless road tyres in favour of Bontrager's R3 Hard-Case Lite 28C clinchers, which are wrapped around the brand's Aeolus Pro 3 road wheels.

The rest of Floren's setup is just as road-focused as you'd find on a WorldTour bike, such as the carbon finishing kit, which also comes from Bontrager. Garmin supplies the data and directions courtesy of its Edge 530 cycling computer, which is held in place using an out-front mount from K-Edge.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Sandy Floren's gravel-adapted Trek Emonda SLR Disc.

Sandy Floren's Trek Emonda SLR Disc full bike specifications