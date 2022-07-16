Sandy Alcantara solid once again but gets little run support as Marlins lose to Phillies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan McPherson
·4 min read
Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Marlins
    Miami Marlins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

For six innings on Friday, Sandy Alcantara was virtually unhittable — similar to his performance over the past two months for the Miami Marlins en route to his second All-Star Game selection. He had allowed just one baserunner in that span that was negated by a double play.

But in the seventh, the Philadelphia Phillies cracked the Marlins’ ace.

One walk followed by three consecutive hits put a pair of runs on the board for Philadelphia.

It was enough to beat the Marlins, 2-1, at loanDepot park to begin a three-game series to wrap up both teams’ schedule ahead of the All-Star Break. The Marlins fall to 43-46 while Philadelphia improves to 47-43.

In that pivotal seventh inning, a Rhys Hoskins one-out walk and Nick Castellanos single put runners on first and second. Darick Hall’s double to left field scored Hoskins to tie the game at 1-1, but Castellanos ran through a stop sign at third base and was thrown out at home on a relay throw from Jorge Soler to Miguel Rojas to Jacob Stallings for the second out of the inning.

J.T. Realmuto — who broke up Alcantara’s perfect game bid with a fifth-inning single — then hit a double of his own that skipped past third baseman Brian Anderson and into left field to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.

“I was using all my pitches,” Alcantara said, “but when you’ve gotta face the same guys again and again, they know what pitches you want to throw. I think that’s how they made the adjustments to me.”

That four-batter span was the lone bad stretch of Alcantara’s final outing before the All-Star Break.

The Marlins’ ace finished his final game of the first half with the two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 over eight innings. He threw 106 pitches, 75 of which went for strikes.

With that, Alcantara’s final stats through his 19 starts ahead of the All-Star Break include an MLB-leading 138 1/3 innings pitched and a 1.76 ERA that ranks second in the majors behind only the Tampa Bay RaysShane McClanahan (1.71). He’s also the only pitcher in MLB to throw multiple complete games.

“I feel my first half of the season was great,” Alcantara said. “My routine was there to help me a lot. We’ve battled. We battle all the time. We compete all the time. But sometimes we have bad days.”

He is on a run of 13 consecutive starts with at least seven innings pitched, including 12 outings in that stretch in which he has allowed no more than two earned runs. It’s the longest stretch by any pitcher in a single season since 2014 when Clayton Kershaw (17), Felix Hernandez (16) and David Price (14) had longer streaks.

“He’s just taken another step confidence-wise,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said pregame. “I’ve seen when he faces some guys that he’s faced in the past that he’s kind of backed off of or pitched cautiously. Now, it’s like there’s no one out there that he really doesn’t just go attack. That’s what I like to see, just that next level of confidence.”

He had retired the first 13 batters he faced, including striking out Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos twice apiece, before Realmuto hit a one-out single through the right side in the fifth. The hit was ultimately erased when Bryson Stott hit into an inning-ending double play.

The only run support Alcantara got came in the second inning. Avisail Garcia drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on an Anderson double and scored on a Bryan De La Cruz sacrifice fly to give Miami an early 1-0 lead.

With the way Alcantara was pitching, though, one run looked like it might be enough for Miami to sneak away with a win.

But then came the seventh inning, and the Marlins’ lead was gone for good.

The Marlins only had two baserunners between the third and eighth innings before attempting to put together one final rally in the ninth.

Jorge Soler, Garcia and Anderson drew back-to-back-to-back one-out walks to load the bases. Jesus Sanchez hit into a fielder’s choice with pinch-runner Billy Hamilton getting forced out at home before Rojas struck out swinging to end the game.

“You want to be able to have room for error,” Mattingly said. “You want to be able to scratch a run or two in there somewhere while you’re getting those zeroes. We just weren’t able to do it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Daughter of doctor who gave 10-year-old an abortion faced kidnapping threat

    Caitlin Bernard of Indiana is named on an extreme anti-abortion website linked to Amy Coney Barrett

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.