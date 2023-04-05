Sandy Alcantara bounces back from shaky Opening Day for 4-hit shutout in 2nd start of 2023

That’s more like it.

After an uncharacteristically unimpressive start on Opening Day, Sandy Alcantara was back to his Cy Young Award-caliber form Tuesday, carving up the Minnesota Twins to lead the Miami Marlins to a 1-0 win in South Florida.

Alcantara was efficient, effective and, most of all, basically unhittable. The All-Star starting pitcher cruised through about as easy a complete-game shutout as possible, allowing only four hits and one walk, with five strikeouts. He needed only 100 pitches and threw 68 of them for strikes. The game was over in 1:57.

It was a needed return to form for Alcantara, who walked four and gave up three runs, and didn’t even get through six innings, in a season-opening loss to the Mets—his only other start of the year so far—on Thursday.

He was so good, the Marlins were able to get only their second win of the year despite managing just three hits and striking out nine times in five innings against Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. Outfielder Avisail Garcia’s second-inning solo home run — a 388-foot bomb — was enough to hold up for a win in Miami.

Alcantara was not happy with his first start of the season last week. Four walks, he said Thursday, made him “feel so bad.”

The standard is set high for the 27-year old Dominican. His award-winning campaign last year was historic, with a 2.38 ERA that was second in the National League and more complete games on his own — six — than any other team had across MLB. He made an old-school, workmanlike attitude work in the modern era and managed to finish the year ranked in the top five in the Majors in wins above replacement, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

He’s the type of pitcher whose starts should be events and, even though the crowd at loanDepot park was sparse at first-pitch, and his bounce-back performance was a reminder of why.

Minnesota never seriously threatened to score against Alcantara. The right-handed pitcher never had an inning with multiple base runners and only once let anyone get past first base. Only three of the batted balls he allowed traveled farther than 330 feet and only one of those was hit harder than 100 mph. He only had five strikeouts, but he also threw 68 of his 100 pitches for strikes and worked a four-pitch inning in the fifth.

The only semblance of trouble he got into came in the top of the seventh, when he issued a lead-off walk to Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach and even then he set down the next three batters in order, without letting any of them hit a fair ball out of the infield — a groundout to third, a strikeout swinging and a foul out to right field.

When Alcantara walked out to the mound for the final time at the start of the ninth inning, the crowd, which eventually grew to 10,668, rose to its feet to watch Alcantara face the top of the Twins’ lineuap. He got one quick out, then gave up a single to Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa before turning a double play to end the game.