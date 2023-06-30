What a sandwich shop reveals about British society – and where it’s going

Almost four decades after the first Pret opened in north London, it is experiencing a massive expansion

On a grey Monday lunchtime in June, the scene inside a south-east London branch of Pret doesn’t feel particularly revolutionary. A mother wheels a buggy in past a badly parked electric bike and settles down to feed her newborn. At the counter, an older man unfolds a plastic M&S bag and loads it with a tuna baguette and a bottle of orange juice.

At one of the tables, a woman called Nicole is “working from home” for a City firm. She only commutes into the office two days a week. “I don’t even want to tell you how often I used to pop into the Pret downstairs from my office,” she says, a laptop and an empty coffee cup in front of her. “When this place opened last year, I was straight in. In a weird way it felt like coming home.”

This branch of Pret, in the affluent suburb of East Dulwich, replaced an old William Hill betting shop; it is one of more than 40 new stores the chain has opened in the UK in the past year, mostly in places it would not previously have waved a cucumber at: Bishops Stortford, Reigate, Leicester, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Almost four decades after the first Pret opened in north London – and three years after the chain faced an existential crisis when the coronavirus pandemic emptied the offices that were its bloodline – it is experiencing a massive expansion.

Apart from marking a startling corporate comeback, the new stores, which also include dozens in motorway service stations, as well as cities across Europe, arguably seal the status of a sandwich shop as a barometer not only of Britain’s economy, but its tastes and working habits, too.

“I do think there has been this synergy between British habits and Pret over the years,” says Clare Clough, Pret’s managing director. “We were a business built mainly where people came to work. We used to say we would follow the skyscrapers. But we’ve learnt in the past three years that it’s not the public’s job to come to Pret; it’s our job to come to them.”

Recent figures show that an estimated 39 per cent of Britons work from home at least some of the time. HSBC has announced that it will not renew the lease of its Canary Wharf office, which employs 8,000 people, when it ends in 2027; flexible working patterns mean they can downsize. And the bank won’t be the first – it’s a trend happening across offices and cities nationwide.

But Pret and its new far-flung stores do not just tell us about the rise in home working. Since May 2021, when pandemic restrictions were largely eased, the financial news organisation Bloomberg has been using sales data from Pret to track the economic health of the nation. The Pret Index, which features on Terminal, its financial data platform, takes as its baseline the average number of weekly transactions in about 400 stores in January 2020, not long before Covid all but killed the sector. And, one year after the first lockdown, the picture was bleak – trade was just 32 per cent of what it had been pre-pandemic in Pret’s City of London stores.

Trade was better in the company’s existing London suburb stores: 71 per cent of what it had been pre-pandemic. And, although outlets in regional towns lagged further behind, at 43 per cent, both the London suburb and regional stores recovered in a matter of months, hitting pre-pandemic levels in May and August 2021 respectively.

Since then, as Pret has opened more stores in these places, including East Dulwich, trade has got even better, settling at about 130 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the suburbs, and not much less in regional towns.

The Index, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) now includes in its official economic datasets, tallies with the ONS’s data on working patterns and post-pandemic house moves – from cities to commuter-belt towns.

Between September 2022 and January 2023, 16 per cent of the workforce still worked solely from home, while 28 per cent were part of the new “hybrid” workforce, splitting time between home and office. Forty per cent of us had worked from home at least one day in the previous week, compared with just 12 per cent in 2019.

Pret’s transaction data also tell an interesting story about working patterns and retail psychology. The company tells me that Monday used to be the busiest weekday in its inner-city stores. Now, Monday is relatively quiet as hybrid workers tend to start the week at home.

There has also been a surprising change in eating habits. While the store’s top sellers – such as the plain croissant and humble tuna baguette – have remained the same for at least a decade, regardless of location, two products have dropped out of the top five: bananas and porridge. They have been replaced, says Pret, by more indulgent pastries, perhaps as part of a wider snacking habit that retailers and food manufacturers started noticing amid the gloom of the pandemic.

The firm has also introduced a number of plant-based items, such as vegan croissants and meatless meatballs.

There have been other subtle changes, too. Two baristas are easily able to withstand the lunchtime rush in East Dulwich: there’s a steadier stream of sales as people take a more flexible approach to the traditional lunch hour, and fewer customers overall than the busiest stores and their armies of baristas (lower operating costs mean non-central stores can be viable with less trade).

Customers are also more likely to eat-in at Pret’s newer, non-central stores, so the firm has sought out locations with more space for seating.

Another sign of the times is the change in the socio-economic profile of Pret’s customers. Anyone who has been in any of the chain’s stores in the past couple of years cannot have failed to notice, Pret’s prices have skyrocketed during a general, nationwide rise in food costs. Its humble egg mayo sandwich has almost doubled in price from £1.99 in August 2020 to £3.80 for online delivery (or £3.25 in London stores).

The stalwart chicken caesar and bacon baguette has gone up a pound in the past year alone, hitting £5.25 in London – a rise of 24 per cent. When the wholesale price of salmon leapt 40 per cent earlier this year, Pret dropped its salmon and mango salad bowl.

Pret has also responded to inflation with a “made simple” range of basic sandwiches priced from £2.99. But Winship warns the chain against trying too hard. “In a way Pret is in a privileged position because, while the sandwich industry tends to lose people from the bottom end of the market in hard times, an equal number of people who were going out for lunch [at a restaurant] start buying sandwiches at the premium end,” he says. Clough suspects that consistent sales during the price hikes show that this may be happening.

Pret’s prices have skyrocketed during a general, nationwide rise in food costs - Nick Ansell/PA Wire

As for Pret’s staff, the company tells me it has given them three pay rises in the past year alone in response to the cost of living crisis and inflation. It says the majority of its staff earn “well above” the national living wage of £10.42 per hour.

In March, the British Medical Association claimed that Pret baristas could earn more than junior doctors, although this turned out to be an exaggeration.

And the chain itself is now thriving after the disaster of the pandemic. After losing hundreds of millions of pounds in 2020 and 2021, the company received an injection of £100 million from investors in 2021 and returned to profitability in March 2022. Staffing levels are now roughly what they were in 2019 and it has more stores than ever, with almost 450 in the UK.

And while the Pret Index shows suburban and regional stores rallying the most, even the City of London stores that once sustained the whole business are almost back to pre-pandemic transaction levels, currently hovering at around 90 per cent. Forced to adapt in extremis, Pret is having its brownie bar and eating it.

Clough tells me that, in the last week of May, the chain hit an all-time weekly sales record after four decades of flogging posh sandwiches.

“I don’t think you can ever look back on the pandemic fondly, but I think we always had ambitions to be a truly national brand and what we learned during Covid means we’ll get there quicker,” she says.

If Pret has always served as some sort of economic and cultural barometer, the signs for a nation that has taken big knocks in the past few years look appetising.

